Cheri Ann Kline, Warsaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, at the age of 72. She was born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Flint, Mich., to Marcelyn Sue (Ennis) and Robert James Bezenah. She grew up in Michigan and graduated in 1968 from high school in Flushing, Mich. She then attended nursing school in Flint, graduating as an LPN in 1969.

