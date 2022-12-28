Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Kathy M. Garrett
Kathy M. Garrett, 70, Middlebury, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born Jan. 19, 1952. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Katie) Garrett, Elkhart, Kierra (Page Perkkio) Garrett, Middlebury and Shauna C. (Travis Bays) Brosius, Bourbon; the former spouse and friend, Richard A. Brosius; four grandchildren; and a sister, Penelope Dann, Washington D.C.
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Mariane Jane Hagen
Mariane Jane Hagen, 92, Ligonier, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville. She was born Aug. 24, 1930. On Nov. 5, 1949, she married John C. Hagen. Mariane is survived by her children, Steve (Debra) Hagen, Ligonier, Debbie Laird, Ligonier, Mike (Kris), Carrollton, Ga., Jon Scott...
Julia A. McQueen
Julia A. McQueen, 68, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born March 2, 1954. On May 19, 1973, she married Ronald McQueen. Julia is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ron McQueen; daughter and son-in-law, Carrie (Jeremy) Meyer; two granddaughters; and brother, James Chapman.
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr.
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr., 84, Goshen, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Jan. 29, 1938. On Dec. 25, 1957, he married Ida Hershberger. She preceded him in death. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Collins, Goshen; four sons, Robert (Sherry) Nettrouer, Jr., Michael Nettrouer and Steven (Amanda)...
Samuel Edward Golden Sr. — UPDATED
Samuel Edward Golden Sr., 89, Argos, died at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence in Argos. He was born Sept. 3, 1933. He married Ramona Grosvenor. Samuel is survived by his daughter, Dixie (Robert) Warner, Plymouth; and son, Samuel (Michelle) Golden Jr., Argos; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Rodway, Warsaw.
Gilberto Francisco Benitez
Gilberto Francisco Benitez y Richard, 69, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home in Mishawaka. He was born Oct. 4, 1953. Gilberto was united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1999, to Sandra Hackemann, who survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathy (Brian) Rogers, Carmel and Eleanor...
Cheri Ann Kline
Cheri Ann Kline, Warsaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, at the age of 72. She was born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Flint, Mich., to Marcelyn Sue (Ennis) and Robert James Bezenah. She grew up in Michigan and graduated in 1968 from high school in Flushing, Mich. She then attended nursing school in Flint, graduating as an LPN in 1969.
Sharon Lee Line — UPDATED
Sharon L. Line, 87, longtime resident of the North Webster and Syracuse areas, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Born May 12, 1935, in Leesburg, Sharon was the daughter of Herbert F. and Martha A. (Jefferies) Metge, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of North Webster High School and was married to the late Joseph M. Line on Dec. 31, 1971; he too preceded her in January 2012.
Terrill ‘Tate’ Dean Hoover
Terrill “Tate” Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. He was born Nov. 18, 1935. Survivors include a brother, Larry Hoover, Winamac. Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna, is in charge of arrangements.
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
Kelly Ann Richcreek
Kelly Ann (Larimore) Richcreek, 55, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1967. On April 23, 2009, she married Bill J. Richcreek. He survives along with her parents, Donald and Judy (Borland) Larimore; six children, Dustin Cox, Oil City, Pa., Michael Richcreek, Denver, Colo., Karla and Cody Shadeline, both of Newell, Va., Jacob Wright, Syracuse and Donald Richcreek, Oakwood, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Tracy (Keith) Cox, Rockland, Pa.
Ginger Slisher Earns The Title Of Miss Cardinal
FULTON — “I believe we’ve got to invest our lives into something that’s bigger than ourselves,” stated Ginger Slisher, Fulton. “When we work on developing our leadership ability and other skill mixes, we can go anywhere we want in life.” Slisher is serving as Miss Cardinal, a branch of the Miss America Pageant. This June she will be competing for the title of Miss Indiana.
John L. Nace — UPDATED
John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
Roy E. Briney — UPDATED
Roy E. Briney, 68, Kewanna, died at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kewanna. He was born Feb. 21, 1954. Surviving are his brothers, John (Jackie) Briney, Kewanna, Jim (Kathy) Briney, Rochester and Dave (Celinda) Briney, Winamac; twin sister, Ruth Ann (Jack) Nicholson, Martinsville; and sister-in-law, Karen Briney, Warsaw.
Priscilla Morris — PENDING
Priscilla Morris, 86, Syracuse, died Dec. 28, 2022, in her residence on Dewart Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
Bonnie Lou Smith
Bonnie Lou (Rice) Smith, 68, North Manchester, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. She was born Sept. 5, 1954. She is survived by her son, Nathan “Tater” Smith, North Manchester; father, Allen D. Rice, North Manchester; brothers, Michael (Bev) Rice, Warsaw, Ronald Rice, Indianapolis, Steven Rice, Bippus, Douglas (Lisa) Rice, North Manchester and Andrew (Jennifer) Rice, Bippus; sisters, Rebecca Rice, Gas City and Jennifer (Brian Shield) Rice, Indianapolis; and her bonus children, Cameron Miller, Scottie Schultz and Adam Lewis.
Patsy Ann Brallier
Patsy Ann (Wilson) Brallier, 92, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1930, in rural Claypool, to Paul Wilson and Maggie Rudy Jamison Wilson. Patsy graduated from Warsaw High School in 1949. On July 2, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart Ferrel R. Brallier who preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, James and Philip Wilson.
Linda Creamer — UPDATED
Linda Creamer, 76, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Linda was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Warsaw, the daughter of Rex Alvin and Millicent Iris (Long) Carey. She was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Lee Creamer on Oct. 30, 1986, in Clintwood, Va., who survives.
Deary To Retire As President, CEO Of Boys & Girls Clubs Of Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY — As the new year rolls in, Kevin Deary, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, will officially retire after serving kids for 39 years. Tami Hicks has been tapped to take the helm of the organization. “I’m excited about our new leader....
