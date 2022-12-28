ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Penny Hoarder

Tampa Bay Times

Dear Penny: Is my underachieving 52-year-old boyfriend using me?

My boyfriend is a bit of an underachiever. He’s 52 and makes $15 an hour working about 25 to 30 hours per week. He has his paychecks garnished for back child support. He says he was injured and couldn’t work much when his kids were growing up, so he only nets a couple hundred a week. He lives with his parents and doesn’t pay for food or rent.
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Wellness: Gratitude is free – The impact is priceless

Gratitude is a word we hear often from November through the holiday season. But what does it really mean, how does it impact our health and well-being, and how do we show more gratitude? Gratitude is defined by Merriam-Webster’s dictionary as “the state of being grateful, thankfulness”. This points to gratitude being more of a passing emotion or state. Yet there are those that view gratitude as something you develop as an attitude or practice. Researcher and vulnerability expert Brene Brown says practicing gratitude is...
The Penny Hoarder

Welcome to the New Penny Hoarder Community!

Hey Penny Hoarders! As many of you know, we have a Community site that’s a gathering place for folks to discuss all things money. Through the support of fellow Community members, the site has helped people tackle their debt, increase their credit score and even book a dream vacation.
Madame Noire

4 Main Money Philosophies: Which One Matters To You?

There are some people who just seem to be great with money. They always have plenty stocked away, have several streams of income and seem in command of their finances. Then there are those who struggle with finances. They’ve lived a paycheck-to-paycheck life for as long as you can remember, always need to borrow money from friends and family, and are constantly paying down some debt. Maybe you know someone like this – maybe you are someone like this. Why do some people just do well with money while others flounder?
The Penny Hoarder

Health Care Is Expensive: 6 Ways to Save on Medical Care in 2023

Saving money is a popular New Year’s resolution. If you’re looking for ways to trim your budget in 2023, medical care is a good place to start. Health care spending in the U.S. hit $4.1 trillion — or $12,530 per person — in 2020 (the most recent data available), according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder

