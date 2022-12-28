There are some people who just seem to be great with money. They always have plenty stocked away, have several streams of income and seem in command of their finances. Then there are those who struggle with finances. They’ve lived a paycheck-to-paycheck life for as long as you can remember, always need to borrow money from friends and family, and are constantly paying down some debt. Maybe you know someone like this – maybe you are someone like this. Why do some people just do well with money while others flounder?

19 DAYS AGO