ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Dissecting Biden, Dems presidential primary makeover | CRONIN & LOEVY

Critics have faulted the early Iowa presidential caucuses and the New Hampshire presidential primary as unrepresentative of our diverse nation. It so happens that President Joe Biden regularly came in fourth or fifth in those states when he ran for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president. Biden and his Democratic Party allies associated with the Democratic National Committee are now doing something about this. Under the new Democratic presidential primary...
IOWA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy