Hawaii State

KTVZ

A dry start to 2023, before more of the winter mix of rain and snow returns

It appears we'll have a dry and mostly sunny, if chilly start to 2023, with highs topping freedom and Sunday night lows in the 20s. But as typical of late, the chance of snow returns Monday, and again at midweek, with a bit of a warmup, meaning a chance of rain and mountain/higher snow, right on into next weekend.
Oregon PUC approves 15% Pacific Power rate hike, which takes effect Sunday

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Public Utility Commission recently finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp (dba Pacific Power) customers effective Sunday, Jan. 1 that will total about 15 percent, the agency said Thursday. The increase stems from decisions in two proceedings — an annual adjustment for power costs, which...
OREGON STATE

