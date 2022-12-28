Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Oregon State Parks crews clearing windstorm debris, repairing damage
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State Parks crews have worked hard to clear hazard trees and downed trees from park entrances and trails this week after a windstorm delivered gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. The cleanup work is ongoing, officials said Friday, and could impact access...
KTVZ
Winter weather advisory for Cascades east slopes extended into Friday
The east slopes of the Cascades, including Sisters, La Pine and Sunriver, are in a winter weather advisory that has been extended into Friday, set to expire around 4 p.m. For Thursday, we see snow lasting throughout the majority of the day taking us into Friday. Temperatures are expected to...
KTVZ
A dry start to 2023, before more of the winter mix of rain and snow returns
It appears we'll have a dry and mostly sunny, if chilly start to 2023, with highs topping freedom and Sunday night lows in the 20s. But as typical of late, the chance of snow returns Monday, and again at midweek, with a bit of a warmup, meaning a chance of rain and mountain/higher snow, right on into next weekend.
KTVZ
Oregon PUC approves 15% Pacific Power rate hike, which takes effect Sunday
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Public Utility Commission recently finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp (dba Pacific Power) customers effective Sunday, Jan. 1 that will total about 15 percent, the agency said Thursday. The increase stems from decisions in two proceedings — an annual adjustment for power costs, which...
KTVZ
Winter weather advisory expiring Friday afternoon, mostly cloudy skies follow
On Friday, we expect to see rain between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with increasing clouds. The majority of Deschutes County, as well as parts of Jefferson and Crook counties, are in a winter weather advisory set to expire Friday at 4 p.m. From there on, we are left with...
KTVZ
Oregon Senate Democrats list several new state laws taking effect Jan. 1
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Several important new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature will take effect on New Year’s Day, Senate Democrats said Friday, releasing a list of the legislation taking effect in the new year. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from...
Comments / 0