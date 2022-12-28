ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jewish Press

Albany Beat – December 30, 2022

Republican Lester Chang, a new, duly elected member of the state Assembly, may be in a heap of trouble for running for office in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn but living in a rent-stabilized apartment in the Nolita (North of Little Italy) area of Manhattan bordering on Chinatown. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

