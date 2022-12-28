Read full article on original website
King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
Finance Minister Smotrich: I Won’t Live One Day in a Country without an Independent Judicial System
In his first speech in the Knesset as Finance Minister, RZP Chairman Bezalel Smotrich declared: “I have said many times – I will not live a single day in a country without an independent and strong judicial system. And so it will be.” Smotrich promised, “an independent court that will take care of the rights of the individual, and will be more involved in offering relief to the individual and less with determining the policy of the State of Israel.”
Biden Vows to Oppose New Israeli Government Policies But ‘Looks Forward’ to Working with Netanyahu
US President Joe Biden issued a statement Thursday acknowledging the start of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s sixth Israeli government, vowing to work together with Netanyahu, who he noted has been his friend “for decades.”. Netanyahu and his coalition partners were sworn into office earlier in the day; the...
United As One
This week’s parsha, Vayigash, begins with the epic confrontation between Yehuda and Yosef, prefiguring the two Mashiachs, sons of Yosef and David. In the haftara, the navi Yechezkel looks past the divided kingdoms and two agents of redemption to the ultimate consummation of the unification of Israel. On Rosh Hashana we saw a similar theme as Yirmiyahu explained that just as the kingdom of Israel, under the leadership of Ephraim (the son of Yosef), was the first to go into exile, when the time comes to return the exiles the State of Israel will be reestablished first. Only later will kingship be returned to Judah and the offspring of David (Malbim on Yirmiyahu 31:9). In our haftara, Yechezkel is told to take two trees or branches of trees, each representing one kingdom – Israel and Yehuda – and join them together.
Vile: Gantz Issues Military Closure on Ramat Migron on his Last Day in Office
Elisha Yered, who calls himself an “eternal hilltop youth,” but works for a living as a media consultant for MK Limor Sonn Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit), tweeted Thursday night: “Returning from a long day of swearing in a government in the Knesset, and it turns out someone had arranged a surprise for me. A closed military area order was imposed on our hill in the last few hours, and, basically, with the swing of a pen it puts the families on the hill and my wife, who gave birth a week ago, at risk of being arrested for being at home.”
Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before her political appointment as ambassador in 2021 by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, German served as a Member of Knesset and as Health Minister with Yair Lapid’s leftwing Yesh Atid party. Before entering national politics, German served as a member of the Herzliya Municipal Council for the radical-leftwing Meretz party.
Palestinian Authority Paved Illegal Highway in Gush Etzion with Foreign Funding
The Gush Etzion Regional Council and local residents recently discovered the construction of a highway starting at Za’atara village, 11 km southeast of Bethlehem in Gush Etzion, north of the Herodion site, and reaching into the Judean Desert. At the start of the new road stands a sign in Arabic saying it was paved with foreign funding and assistance from the Palestinian Authority.
Israel Set to Tax Foreign Government Support for Civil NGOs
The new Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to pass a law that would tax foreign government support for civil nonprofit organizations, Haaretz reported Thursday. The move, written into the coalition agreement between Likud and Otzma Yehudit, is expected to take place 180 days from Thursday, the day...
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
Truth Two Power
Yishai and Malkah Fleisher celebrate the incoming Israeli government and pray for its success. Ben Bresky on the life and times of Rabbi Chaim Drukman. And Rav Mike Feuer on Joseph’s ascension to the throne of Egypt and the ability to re-see a dark reality through a Godly lens.
Q & A: The Tenth Of Tevet Among Other Fast Days
Question: Is there any significance to the fact that the fast of the Tenth of Tevet (Asara B’Tevet) almost immediately follows Chanukah and that it is the shortest of all the fast days? Does this allow us to be more lenient in its observance? I hope you will address this in your column, which I eagerly read every week.
Gold Star Dad Talks Biden’s Folly in Trying to Prolong the ‘American Century’
Andrew Bacevich’s new book, On Shedding an Obsolete Past: Bidding Farewell to the American Century, is a collection of essays that take fresh aim at the target he’s been blasting away at for two decades: the U.S. National Security establishment. Penned during the Trump and Biden presidencies, the essays focus on the defense policies of these administrations. They were originally published in TomDispatch.com, an independent web magazine dedicated to covering America’s “forever wars.”A military historian, former Army officer, and Professor Emeritus at Boston University, Bacevich insists he is a conservative (“not a Republican, the Republican Party is not conservative”), and...
Is The Future In Modern Orthodoxy?
A number of essays recently published in The Jewish Press, in particular those written by Avi Ciment and Ben Shapiro, have highlighted some of the challenges Modern Orthodoxy faces. Ciment primarily focused on the shortcomings in Torah observance among Modern Orthodox Jews, while Shapiro primarily focused on the influence of liberalism on the moral ideology of Modern Orthodox Jews and their institutions. Whether or not one agrees entirely with their assessments, both made arguments that deserve attention.
Azerbaijan Appoints its First Ambassador to Israel
Azerbaijan appointed its first ambassador to Israel this week. According to Azerbaijan’s state news outlet Haqqin.az, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Mukhtar Mammadov has been appointed as the country’s first ambassador to the Jewish State. “Congratulations and good luck to the first Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel!” tweeted...
Jews Are Open Source
Two of my oldest friends first met when they were at Oxford University. They eventually married and went on to have successful careers as lawyers. In fact, the wife in this dynamic duo came sixth in the UK’s national law exams of her year, making her one of the top legal minds of her generation.
Yankel and Leah – Chapter 3
Something about Leah’s face arrested him. He could feel the usual machinery that went on inside him come to a half-second halt, a blink, a chink – something stopped. He could feel it. Yet even as he noticed this, he put it in the background. When they settled...
Torah Shorts: Parshat Vayigash: Utter Confusion
Joseph, in his role as Viceroy of Egypt, and still unrecognized by his brothers, has orchestrated an elaborate charade to implicate their younger brother, Benjamin, in the theft of his silver goblet. Joseph announces that Benjamin will remain in Egypt as Joseph’s slave and that the other brothers are free to return home to their father Jacob in Canaan.
PA Celebrating UN Resolution Asking ICC to Investigate Israel’s ‘Occupation’
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Saturday hailed the United Nations General Assembly resolution requesting a legal advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding the nature of the Israeli “occupation of the Palestinian territories.”. “The UN resolution is of exceptional importance in timing as it coincided...
A Deeper Shabbos Experience
Although Shabbos is “a day of the soul,” because it comes weekly, we can often overlook the spiritual aspects of the day. Many books on the market deal with the minutiae of observance, such as how hot “yad soledet bo” is or how you can make guacamole properly on the holy day, and how much wine and challah must be consumed. As important as these details are, there’s more to our Shabbos observance than a nap on the couch, and properly made cholent. We often don’t realize Shabbos’ beauty because we’ve only learned about its restrictions. How does one access the character of Shabbos? The inertia of our observance only will keep us going for so long. In the words of the Chofetz Chaim, “The people in Radin keep Shabbos because the people in Radin keep Shabbos. What will be if they leave Radin, will be a different story.”
American-Born Ron Dermer Appointed Netanyahu’s Strategic Affairs Minister
Forever the magician pulling unexpected rabbits out of his hat, on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added a Minister who is not an MK to his government: his former strategic and campaign consultant Ron Dermer will serve as his Minister of Strategic Affairs. Dermer was born in Miami Beach, Florida....
