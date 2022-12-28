Although Shabbos is “a day of the soul,” because it comes weekly, we can often overlook the spiritual aspects of the day. Many books on the market deal with the minutiae of observance, such as how hot “yad soledet bo” is or how you can make guacamole properly on the holy day, and how much wine and challah must be consumed. As important as these details are, there’s more to our Shabbos observance than a nap on the couch, and properly made cholent. We often don’t realize Shabbos’ beauty because we’ve only learned about its restrictions. How does one access the character of Shabbos? The inertia of our observance only will keep us going for so long. In the words of the Chofetz Chaim, “The people in Radin keep Shabbos because the people in Radin keep Shabbos. What will be if they leave Radin, will be a different story.”

2 DAYS AGO