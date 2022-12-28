ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Snow to impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes

By Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2xpw_0jwcBOWt00

Quick storm to bring more snow to the metro area 02:33

A storm from the West Coast will race across Colorado through Thursday morning bringing a healthy dose of moisture. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the Denver metro area because of impacts from snow during the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOfoe_0jwcBOWt00
CBS

Because the storm originated in the Pacific Ocean instead of Canada like the storm last week, temperatures will be considerably warmer than a week ago. Therefore precipitation will start as rain in Denver and all along the Front Range urban corridor for areas below about 7,500 feet.

The first rain drops will arrive in the early afternoon and the chance for rain will get better with time through about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Then snow will mix with the rain and eventually all the precipitation will switch over to snow.

Snow totals will depend on the precise time the rain changes to snow but most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area will get no more than 3-4 inches of snow. Areas farther north like Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley should get less while areas above 6,000 feet on the south and southwest sides of the metro area could get as much as 8 inches of snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcZBv_0jwcBOWt00
CBS

Most areas around Denver and Boulder are under a Winter Weather Advisory from late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Total snowfall will depend on the exact time the rain changes to snow but the general expectation is for 2-6 inches of snow. Higher amounts are possible south and west while lower amounts are possible north and east of Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwvY5_0jwcBOWt00
CBS

The snow will be much heavier and wetter compared to the dry and fluffy snow that feel during the extreme cold last week. Most of it will end for the Denver metro area shortly after midnight and anything that remains should end before sunrise on Thursday. It will linger longer on Colorado's Eastern Plains where the moisture will be very welcomed. Regardless, roads in the metro area could be icy and/or slushy during the Thursday morning drive.

For the high country, snow will continue along the I-70 mountain corridor through Wednesday night before finally ending during the day on Thursday. Additional snow will return to the mountains on Friday but Denver and the Front Range will stay dry through Sunday morning.

Another First Alert Weather Day has already been declared on Sunday for more snow in the Denver metro area by Sunday evening.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snowstorm leaves Denver's highest snow total from any storm so far this season

The type of storm most common in March or April brought more than a half foot of heavy snow to most of Colorado's Front Range. Denver's official snowfall total at Denver International Airport Thursday morning is 7.1 inches, which is the highest total from any storm so far this season.   Because the storm originated on the West Coast instead of Canada like most storms in the winter months, it contained air that was much warmer than normal. That is why the precipitation started as rain on Wednesday afternoon and when it finally changed to snow, it was heavy and wet...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Heavy, wet snow damages trees in Denver metro area

Denver saw an impressive 7 inches of snow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.On 10th Avenue and Pearl Street, residents of the neighborhood are dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm. The snow was problematic as power lines pulled down tree branches with some falling on cars, making it difficult for some to get to work.One resident was surprised at the amount of snow Denver saw overnight."It was raining last night so I thought it was just going to be wet this morning but it was icy," Giovanni Medina said.Some people even got their car stuck in the wet snow,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

City of Denver says they are at breaking point as migrants continue to arrive

The city of Denver says it is reaching a breaking point when it comes to the continuing arrival of migrants here, and is now calling on the federal government to step in. In the meantime, volunteers with the Jewish community are playing a crucial part in the city's response.  Inside Temple Emanuel in Denver, the piles of donated clothing, jackets, shoes, and more are growing by the minute after Denverites made countless drop offs on Monday and Thursday.  This week, Lin Sunshine was among more than 200 volunteers who separated each item and made sure they could stand up to...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Here's why the Denver area saw so much snow last night

DENVER — Most of the Denver area saw 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow overnight in a highly uncertain forecast. The reason being a "boom" scenario played out, where higher-end totals came to fruition thanks to a combination of temperatures that were just cold enough for heavy snow, and most importantly, a near-historic level of water for a storm in the middle of winter.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Snow piles up on Colorado roads and highways

A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. Marshall Fire disaster area: Is it safe to return?. A year after the devastating Marshall Fire, Kristen Chapman looks into the pollutants it caused and whether...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow

We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Heavier than expected snowfall hits Boulder County

A storm system out of the Pacific Northwest brought heavier than expected snowfall to Boulder County Wednesday night. Local meteorologist Matt Kelsch said Boulder recorded 9.3 inches of snow, while the National Weather Service reported the Boulder County foothills received anywhere from 9 to 12 inches. Longmont meteorologist Gregory Byrd...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KAKE TV

Westbound I-70 reopens in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet Thursday morning that westbound Interstate 70 had been reopened at Burlington. Snow is once again falling across Eastern Colorado and Northwest Kansas. While totals in Kansas will be relatively tame, the snow on the front range has once again led to an I-70 closure.
BURLINGTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Dryness slightly worsens in Colorado, snowpack remains above norm

According to data released by the US Drought Monitor on December 29, drought hasn't seen much change in recent weeks in Colorado. The newest data set shows that 86.25 percent of the state is experiencing 'abnormal dryness' or worse, up from 83.74 percent last week. Keep in mind that this number does not include any impact from big snowfall that took place on Wednesday night, with data collected on December 27.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
92K+
Followers
30K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy