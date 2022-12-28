Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found Dead After Investigating Banks In MexicoStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
Related
alxnow.com
Thompson Italian to open in Old Town next week
Hot on the heels of Trattoria da Franco reopening, another Italian restaurant is coming to Old Town next week. Falls Church restaurant Thompson Italian announced that the new location at 1024 King Street — formerly Hank’s Oyster Bar — will open on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The restaurant’s...
What’s Cooking in Chef Evans’ Class
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Seems like Ronald Evans is always cooking up something special at Potomac High School in Dumfries. Chef Evans, as his students call him, teaches culinary arts, but his students get a lot more from him than that.
macaronikid.com
Pets, Popcorn, Puzzles: 5 Ways to Celebrate January in Fairfax County
Happy January 2023! The whole year stretches ahead of us, with so much possibility! Have you made resolutions this year? We want to celebrate more silly with our kids... so on that note, here are five not-so-serious "holidays" happening this month that you can celebrate in Fairfax-Burke-Oakton-Chantilly with your kids:
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: Fireworks, Parties and Concerts for New Year's Eve in DC, Maryland, Virginia
3… 2… 1… It’s time to make plans to ring in 2023!. The roaring 2020s started off slowly (and unprecedentedly), but now the megaparties and fireworks are back. There are cruises on the Potomac, fireworks in the sky, festivities at your favorite bar and even Noon Yards Eve for the kiddos at 10 a.m. in Navy Yard. There's a balloon drop at noon, how cute!
Taking the Lead in the Face of Change
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Leadership Prince William is a local 501(c) 3 organization whose alums include CEOs, entrepreneurs, elected officials, executives, veterans, and dozens of community leaders who shape the communities of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
theburn.com
Leesburg hobby shop will shut its doors Saturday
Sad news on the local retail scene as the Leesburg Hobbies & Collectibles shop has announced that they will close their doors for good on Saturday. This after 21 years doing business in downtown Leesburg. The store on West Market Street announced back in November that it was closing, but...
alxnow.com
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
theburn.com
Burst water pipe delays opening at new Purcellville restaurant
The best laid plans of mice and men… that’s probably what the folks at The Local Cut are thinking after a pipe froze and burst right above the new restaurant’s bar. The anticipated opening of the Purcellville establishment has now been slightly delayed. “As much as we...
Pedestrian struck on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive.
alxnow.com
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February
Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
Feeling Better in Your Own Body
Sponsored by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Registered Nurse Laura Falvey, who was born and raised in Northern Virginia, knew weight loss surgery. was a tool that could help her get healthy. One year after surgery, she was down 100 pounds from her highest weight. “It was for me just...
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
And a Partridge in a Pear Tree
Fueled by donuts and coffee, we count our achievements with full hearts. Twelve years and a few months ago, a small group of dedicated people launched Prince William Living magazine to build a better community by supporting quality-of-life issues. I want to thank our staff, past and present, our sponsors, vendors, readers, and supporters for believing in us. Today we have accomplished so much, probably too much to name, but here goes:
Wbaltv.com
$690K jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket sold in Frederick County
MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A $690,000 jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket was sold in Frederick County for Monday's drawing. Video above: Maryland Lottery explains what's new with digital drawings. The winner, who is the sixth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $690,000 annuity paid over...
Tips for Winterizing Your Plumbing from the Service Authority
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. Winter is here! As a provider of drinking water and wastewater services, the Prince William County Service Authority (Service Authority) is committed to delivering uninterrupted service in all circumstances, including harsh winter weather. You can do your part, too. Taking a few simple steps throughout the winter, especially during severe cold snaps, can help keep your home or business warm and dry all season long.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Amazon to Close All 68 Retail Stores, Including Amazon Books and Amazon 4 Star Stores
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from March: Amazon announced on Wednesday that it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying toys and home goods (including Amazon 4 Star) in the United States and United Kingdom, per Reuters. Amazon has an Amazon 4 Star location in Montgomery Mall in Bethesda and one that was planned for Germantown, with signage at that location recently going up. A call to the Bethesda Amazon 4 Star location led to a message stating the store was temporarily closed until tomorrow. The Germantown location is no longer going to open.
WUSA
Whirlwind wedding week for Utah couple in Fairfax County, Virginia
They drove a rental car from Dallas to northern Virginia after Southwest canceled their flight. A TV reporter's text reunited them with their luggage.
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0