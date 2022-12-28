Read full article on original website
architizer.com
10 Predictions for the Future of Architecture
On the final day of Future Fest, Architizer’s Editor in Chief Paul Keskeys is joined by Wandile Mthiyane, Founder of Ubuntu Design Group and The Anti-Racist Hot Dog, to give their thoughts on what comes next for the built environment — at every scale. We also asked the...
Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father
A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
The best art and design shows to visit in 2023
Queer Renaissance sculptor Donatello, Marina Abramović, David Hockney and a long-delayed mega-museum in Manchester – your art-design to-do list for the year ahead
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
architizer.com
Reader’s Choice: The 10 Most Popular Architecture Projects on Architizer in 2022
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Architizer’s journal is fueled by the creative energy of the thousands of architects from around the world who upload their stunning work throughout the year. From conceptual designs to projects under construction to completed buildings, we are proud to serve as a platform for showcasing global architectural talent and the brilliance of visualizers, engineers, manufacturers, and photographers who are crucial members of the industry. A stellar drawing, rendering or photo, and a detailed project description can go a long way in making a project stand out, as does tagging the stellar contributors on a project.
Spaniards Are Fed Up with the Yearly Invasion of Las Meninas Street Sculptures
Every autumn since 2018, the streets of Madrid are littered with sculptures in the shape of Baroque painter Diego de Velázquez’s masterpiece Las Meninas (1656). The yearly event, a private initiative devised by artist Antonio Azzato, sees comedians, models, television presenters, bullfighters, and other celebrities paint a three-dimensional Menina. Las Meninas, Velázquez’s portrait of Philip IV’s family, is one of the most copied and imitated works in the history of art. Richard Hamilton, Salvador Dalí, Joel-Peter Witkin, Fernando Botero, Eve Sussman and Pablo Picasso have all created works reinterpreting it. The artwork is so popular that it threatens to rival the...
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
Pritzker-winning architect Arata Isozaki dies at 91
TOKYO — Arata Isozaki, a Pritzker-winning Japanese architect known as a post-modern giant who blended culture and history of the East and the West in his designs, has died. He was 91. Isozaki died Wednesday at his home on Japan's southern island Okinawa, according to the Bijutsu Techo, one...
BBC
Portland Collection: Glimpse of hidden treasures exhibition revealed
Images of unseen historical objects - including the pearl earring worn by King Charles I at his execution - have been released ahead of an exhibition. The collection - which also includes work by Michelangelo - will make up an exhibition that is to open at Welbeck Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, next year.
Deborah Willis Wins $200,000 Crystal Bridges Prize, Ken Griffin Moves His Art Treasures, and More: Morning Links for December 16, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST, CURATOR, AND EDUCATOR Deborah Willis, whose influential career has focused on how Black people and gender are represented, has won the $200,000 Don Tyson Prize for the Advancement of American Art from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Given every two years, the award has previously gone to Project Row Houses, vanessa german, and the Archives of American Art . An exhibition organized by Willis, “The Black Civil War Soldier,” which features photographic portraits, is now on view at the New York University Kimmel Windows Gallery. In 2020, Willis’s work was profiled in ARTnews. BLACK AND BLUE. What is...
architizer.com
The Vortex // Atelier Scale
The Vortex is a low-budget and recyclable display garden at the 2021 Shenzhen Garden Show. In a context where mostly garden materials are turned into trashes after the garden show is completed, the landscape architects propose to reconsider the life cycle of a temporary garden. A prefabricated module system was devised, through which the garden could be restored with 90% of the items after the garden show.
architizer.com
Maslak Square // HPP Architects
Text description provided by the architects. A new landmark in IstanbulJust a few years after completing the 26-storey, internationally award-winning AND Tower in Istanbul, HPP Architects is now delivering the city a new landmark. The building ensemble for the client Kapital Real Estate Development comprises two crystalline volumes of differing heights which will stand in the central business district of Maslak, making a previously inaccessible commercial site available for public use again.
The Most Beautiful Building in Each Country Around the World, According to Tourists
In addition to people, culture, food, beverages, sites of interest, and natural landscapes, architecture often leaves an impression tono travelers — especially when the buildings in question are easily recognizable; an important part of the history of the destination; or are simply beautiful…. The Most Beautiful Building in Each...
Appreciation: Architect Arata Isozaki's design for MOCA launched his global career. It almost didn't happen
The architect, who died this week at the age of 91, had to contend with a wildly complicated site — and L.A.'s bare-knuckle patronage.
Archaeologists Found the Oldest Weapons Created in the Americas, Expanding the Timeline of Human Invention
Archaeologists have discovered 14 stemmed projectile points at the Cooper’s Field excavation site in Western Idaho from 13,200 to 16,000 years ago. The “razor sharp” points range in size from about half an inch to 2 inches long. They were also 2,3000 years older than ones previously found in the area, making them the oldest ever found in the Americas. A research paper on the findings said the discovery included other stone tools, animal bone fragments, and “substantial amounts of lithic debris” (usually found in areas where stone tools are produced), providing additional details on how early humans in the...
architecturaldigest.com
This 700-Square-Foot Apartment in Rome Is Made to Measure for a Young Couple
The shared passions and interests of a young creative couple—Cinzia, an illustrator, and Arcangelo, a journalist and a voracious reader—were the starting point for the redesign of their 700-square-foot apartment. Paros Architettura founders and designers Eugenia Rolando and Federico Patacchiola created Casa Vetulonia for the couple, a minimalist living space in Rome’s San Giovanni neighborhood.
architizer.com
Eye of Erhai Lake // QINGMO Architects
“Eye of Erhai Lake” is located in Jincheng Dali Peace Valley. At the beginning of 2021, the town hopes to build a lookout platform on the top of Tiejia mountain as the spiritual landmark of the town. “The sky of Dali Peace Valley is the purest, We hope it can show a miracle like a totem, and have identification, heterogeneity and spirituality”.
This incredible new LEGO project is a beautiful work of art
LEGO's Art collection expands to include one of the most recognisable artworks in the world
architizer.com
HAMBO. Bolonia’s Multidimensional Habitation. // Sergio Mutis
HAMBO is an experimental multidimensional project for socially vulnerable population located in Bogota, Colombia. Grounded on an in-depth 3-year participative study of the marginal neighborhoods of Bolonia, Usme, and on Complexity Theory, this project challenges Colombia’s simple social-housing monetary-cap policies with an alternative complex strategy system. By fusing urban connectivity, architectural flexibility, collective management, urban productivity, participative design, and informal spatial attributes, HAMBO is able to conceive and fund an innovative, complete, mixed-use, transdisciplinary, and resilient housing solution for vulnerable population tailored-maded to embroil within its territorial context and juncture.
kalkinemedia.com
Bearskin dance reconnects Romania youth with tradition
Romanian teenager Cosmin sweats profusely under a gigantic bearskin costume as he prances to the exhilarating sound of drums, flutes and whistles to welcome the New Year. The parade Cosmin stars in has ancient roots and is increasingly a tourist attraction in Romania, especially for youngsters looking to reconnect with national traditions.
