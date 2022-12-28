ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers DT Cam Heyward named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The NFL has named Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 16. This comes after a huge performance by Heyward in the Steelers 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve.

Heyward finished the game with seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and one pass defended. On the season, Heyward has 62 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three passes defended.

In a season when the Pittsburgh defense has been inconsistent, Heyward remains a constant. Not only a tremendous talent on the field but a leader. Heyward is also a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his charity work off the field.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

