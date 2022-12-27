Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of lightRoger MarshLoris, SC
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable BuffetTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Related
Rappel down a building in North Myrtle Beach to raise money for New Directions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — People will soon be able to rappel down a building in North Myrtle Beach to help raise money for New Directions, which assists the homeless population in Myrtle Beach. Over the Edge will be in North Myrtle Beach on Feb. 25. The event was organized by New Directions CEO […]
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Can North Myrtle Beach own a private business monopoly? Court will decide
Judge R. Bryan Harwell ruled that the City of North Myrtle Beach must face a courtroom appearance to determine if the city can legally own a beach rental monopoly. The ruling was a disappointment for the city, as it attempted to have the case dismissed entirely. The case reads: Plaintiffs...
Grand Strand, Pee Dee see uptick in gas prices ahead of New Year’s holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the calendar turns to a new year, officials in Myrtle Beach are expecting a big 2023 when it comes to welcoming visitors. Tourism numbers are expected to be on par for 2022 but could be slightly slower next year. That said, some events could give the area a boost in terms of national exposure in the way of sports tourism.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
The History of a Myrtle Beach New Year's Eve Tradition
The Remarkable Story of how A Southern Times Square Came To Be. Ever since December 31st, 2013, Myrtle Beach residents and visitors have gathered to bring in the new year at The Market Common. As many as 10,000 revelers at a time have enjoyed the live music, food vendors and fun. The celebration is called A Southern Times Square and it truly is a scaled-down version of the festivities going on simultaneously in New York which can also be watched during our local event as it is streamed on a big outdoor screen.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Radio Ink
How Would You Like to Work in Myrtle Beach?
Dick Broadcasting Company is looking for a Sales/Market Manager in one of its most exciting and successful markets; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Here are all the details on our job opening of the week…. “We’re seeking a seasoned leader with sales management experience that will be heavily focused on managing...
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
LOOK: Dog Rescued From South Carolina Waterway Following 30-Foot Plunge
As the sun dropped below the horizon on December 27, air traffic controllers inside the Strand Tower of the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, spotted something odd in the black waters of the Intracoastal Waterway down below. Was it an alligator? An errant swimmer? A large bird? Looking closer, they realized the stranded creature was actually a dog, the canine trapped at the bottom of a 30-foot cliff behind the airport.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their service and delicious food, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Myrtle Beach seeks developer to reshape downtown properties
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is actively searching for investors to redevelop property downtown. City council approved the purchase of 10 properties for $15 million in December 2021. Since then, the city has bought eight more pieces of property downtown. The total cost for the 18 properties is close to […]
wpde.com
Ring in 'Noon Year's Eve' at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — You can ring in the new year, without having to stay up until midnight. Lulu's at Barefoot Landing is holding its annual 'Noon Year's Eve' event. Families are welcomed to come out and count down until the clock strikes noon. They'll have a...
myrtlebeachsc.com
2022 – A year of generational change in Myrtle Beach
More change occurred in 2022 Myrtle Beach business, politics and local news than any time since the late 1960’s. 2022 was a year of dynamic, local change. Below (in order of importance) are the key articles MyrtleBeachSC News published in 2022. The Twitter Files reveal the reach of local...
wpde.com
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
gotodestinations.com
5 PRIMO Pizza Spots in Myrtle Beach
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot on Myrtle Beach that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Myrtle Beach has to offer!. Aj’s Pizza. Need to...
Southwest flights at Myrtle Beach International canceled again on Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another day, another round of canceled Southwest Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport and across the U.S. After nearly a dozen Southwest flights in and out of Myrtle Beach were canceled on Tuesday, five arriving and five departing flights scheduled for Wednesday and single arriving and departing flights on […]
Here’s where to celebrate on New Year’s Eve in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Editor’s note: This list is not exhaustive, and events are subject to change due to weather. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here’s a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations planned across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions. BISHOPVILLE Corner Bar New Year’s Eve Party — The event begins at 10 p.m. Multiple artists will […]
North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
Comments / 2