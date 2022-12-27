ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the calendar turns to a new year, officials in Myrtle Beach are expecting a big 2023 when it comes to welcoming visitors. Tourism numbers are expected to be on par for 2022 but could be slightly slower next year. That said, some events could give the area a boost in terms of national exposure in the way of sports tourism.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

The History of a Myrtle Beach New Year's Eve Tradition

The Remarkable Story of how A Southern Times Square Came To Be. Ever since December 31st, 2013, Myrtle Beach residents and visitors have gathered to bring in the new year at The Market Common. As many as 10,000 revelers at a time have enjoyed the live music, food vendors and fun. The celebration is called A Southern Times Square and it truly is a scaled-down version of the festivities going on simultaneously in New York which can also be watched during our local event as it is streamed on a big outdoor screen.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Radio Ink

How Would You Like to Work in Myrtle Beach?

Dick Broadcasting Company is looking for a Sales/Market Manager in one of its most exciting and successful markets; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Here are all the details on our job opening of the week…. “We’re seeking a seasoned leader with sales management experience that will be heavily focused on managing...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Dog Rescued From South Carolina Waterway Following 30-Foot Plunge

As the sun dropped below the horizon on December 27, air traffic controllers inside the Strand Tower of the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, spotted something odd in the black waters of the Intracoastal Waterway down below. Was it an alligator? An errant swimmer? A large bird? Looking closer, they realized the stranded creature was actually a dog, the canine trapped at the bottom of a 30-foot cliff behind the airport.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach seeks developer to reshape downtown properties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is actively searching for investors to redevelop property downtown. City council approved the purchase of 10 properties for $15 million in December 2021. Since then, the city has bought eight more pieces of property downtown. The total cost for the 18 properties is close to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

2022 – A year of generational change in Myrtle Beach

More change occurred in 2022 Myrtle Beach business, politics and local news than any time since the late 1960’s. 2022 was a year of dynamic, local change. Below (in order of importance) are the key articles MyrtleBeachSC News published in 2022. The Twitter Files reveal the reach of local...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
gotodestinations.com

5 PRIMO Pizza Spots in Myrtle Beach

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot on Myrtle Beach that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Myrtle Beach has to offer!. Aj’s Pizza. Need to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

