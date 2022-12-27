The Remarkable Story of how A Southern Times Square Came To Be. Ever since December 31st, 2013, Myrtle Beach residents and visitors have gathered to bring in the new year at The Market Common. As many as 10,000 revelers at a time have enjoyed the live music, food vendors and fun. The celebration is called A Southern Times Square and it truly is a scaled-down version of the festivities going on simultaneously in New York which can also be watched during our local event as it is streamed on a big outdoor screen.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO