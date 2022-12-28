Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Sioux Falls School District wants to deepen their connection to community non-profits | Dec. 30
Public school systems are natural extensions of the communities they’re in. The Sioux Falls School District wants to deepen their connection to community non-profits with after school programming. An Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals opinion says a federal prosecutor did not have to prove that a 26-year-old defendant knew...
dakotanewsnow.com
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota.
Sioux Falls Actor Runs Off Stage To Marry Local Couple
It's always fun to go watch a musical or any production around the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls really has talent! But little does the audience know that this talent goes beyond the stage. In one actor's case, it goes right to the lobby of the Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls.
This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023
One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s safety; 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot; Snow next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy New Year’s Eve! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are urging New Year’s Eve partiers to celebrate safely this holiday weekend. Two more South Dakotans have...
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
KELOLAND TV
Fair Market West opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in west-central Sioux Falls have a new option for picking up some household staples. Fair Market West held its soft opening Thursday on Kiwanis Avenue, just north of the old Hy-Vee that closed about a year ago. Fair Market West had only been...
dakotanewsnow.com
Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts
"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
KELOLAND TV
January sobriety checkpoints announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 15 different counties in January 2023. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced checkpoints will be scheduled for Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley and Walworth Counties. Officials...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
KELOLAND TV
Winter weather advisory; SUV fire; Blood drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More winter weather is in the forecast Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. A $37.5 million ranch sale in...
Transgender employee at center of contract controversy pledges to fight on
Jack Fonder trusted his doctor. He’d spent years under her care, and she understood his medical history. But that changed when he transitioned. “It was one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had,” he recalled. Fonder is a transgender man – a person whose gender identity is as a man, but was assigned female sex […] The post Transgender employee at center of contract controversy pledges to fight on appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
siouxfalls.business
Fair Market opens west-side location
Fair Market has brought its reduced-price grocery model to the west side. The new neighborhood satellite location is at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. and serves an area that lost a Hy-Vee grocery store at the beginning of the year. Kristin Johnson opened the original Fair Market in early 2021 after...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
KELOLAND TV
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
siouxfalls.business
New owner shares vision for historic downtown buildings
Two historic buildings in downtown Sioux Falls have a new owner making big short- and long-term plans for them. CAM Cos., founded by Craig Markhardt, has purchased the Andrew Kuehn Building at 401 N. Phillips Ave. and the Albert House at 333 N. Phillips Ave. The deal also includes the...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced on Lake County drug charge
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced in Lake County last week on a felony drug charge. 44-year-old Jeremy Paulson of Sioux Falls had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Unauthorized Ingestion of a Controlled Drug or Substance and to being a habitual offender. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Paulson to serve five years in the state penitentiary, and suspended two years based on several conditions. Some of those conditions include that Paulson pay fine, costs, and restitution and reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Judge Pardy ordered that Paulson’s Lake County sentence run consecutive to a sentence he received in Moody County.
