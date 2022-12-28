Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri Firefighters Rescued a Frightened Deer Stuck in Icy Lake
Not all heroes wear capes. Some slowly slide across an icy lake with a ladder to rescue a deer just like some Missouri firefighters just did. This close encounter of the deer kind just happened a few days ago as shared by the Gravois Fire Protection District on Facebook. As they tell the story, the deer is named Randy (named after the fact I'm told) who got himself into a bad situation on a frozen lake which he was unable to escape from. That's when the Missouri firefighters came to the rescue.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
The Most Romantic Place in Missouri Has an Lovely Indoor Outhouse
If love is in the air, there's one Missouri option you need to know about. It's a place-to-stay option that was just named the most romantic in the Show Me State probably because it has an indoor outhouse. I'll attempt to explain. Only In Your State just shared an interesting...
Midwest Guy Shocked to Find a Frightened Bear Hiding in a Tree
Because of this, I've decided to not peek inside of trees anymore. A Midwest guy was more than a little shocked to find a frightened bear who had decided to make his home inside of one recently. Based on the date of the video share, this happened on December 22,...
ktvo.com
Missouri Dept. of Conservation advise people not to place food attractants in CWD counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri boasts one of the largest deer herds in North America, topping one million in number. Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. CWD is a prion disease, or a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system. CWD affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. It may take over a year before an infected animal develops symptoms which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. CWD can affect animals of all ages, and CWD is fatal to animals as there are no treatments or vaccines. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
northwestmoinfo.com
Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
The most popular stories on FOX2Now.com from 2022
ST. LOUIS – As 2022 comes to a close, FOX 2 looks back at some of the most popular stories on FOX2Now.com over the past year. The Top 10 clicked local stories on FOX2Now.com from 2022 include the following:. 10. Family, friends show support after Jeff Burton enters hospice...
abc17news.com
Tracking a beautiful start to the New Year and chances for storms
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping down into the upper 40's by midnight. If you're going out to any New Year's Eve parties, make sure to grab a light jacket just in case. TOMORROW: We're starting off the New Year with temperatures possibly reaching the 60's in the afternoon....
Legend of Bone Hill, Missouri and the Ghost Looking for its Gold
Of all the legends in Missouri, few are older than the one that tells the story of Bone Hill, Missouri and the ghost that is still searching for its lost gold. For starters, the Bone Hill Cemetery is a real place in Missouri. It's now known as the Ebenezer Church Cemetery and it's located at 37704 E Bone Hill Road in Sibley, Missouri. It's a lonely place that's just east of the metro area of Kansas City.
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
WLWT 5
Two bald eagles spotted in the middle of snowy woods in Greater Cincinnati
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — How often do you see a bald eagle perched in the middle of a snowy woods, let alone two?. A WLWT viewer spotted two bald eagles among the snowy woods in Terrace Park. The viewer, Carl, says he was relaxing at home when he happened...
mycouriertribune.com
What Judge Goldman said at sentencing
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0