darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Man killed near busy market off North Carrollton Avenue
A man was shot and killed at the intersection of Conti and David off North Carrollton Avenue this morning around 11am. The incident took place between a Wynn/Dixie Grocery Store and Frey Smoked Meats across Conti Street.
WDSU
Woman dies following hit-and-run along I-10 Service Road
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Friday night. Investigators were called to I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive at 10:30 p.m. Once there, they found an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road. Emergency Medical Technicians...
Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police. The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.
WLBT
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
WDAM-TV
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
WLOX
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 37-year-old William T. Jones from Picayune received fatal injuries from the crash. MHP says Jones was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra, traveling...
WLOX
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana. His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support...
Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
wtva.com
MHP investigated seven fatal crashes during Christmas weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated seven fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday enforcement period which began on Friday and ended Monday. The seven fatal crashes resulted in seven deaths in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River counties. The Attala County crash happened...
WDSU
NOPD searching for missing man, last seen in the Milenburg neighborhood
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man. According to police, William Davenport, 28, was last heard from in the early hours of Dec. 30. Since then, his family has not seen or heard from him. Davenport is described to be 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 88 pounds.
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
NOLA.com
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pike County Man Hiding In Air Duct Of Home Arrested For Cyberthreats
On December 23, Pike County deputies with the Criminal Investigation Division developed a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. A family member of the person of interest, Roderick V. Matthews, began sending threatening messages to the victim. Later that day, Pike County deputies went to Matthews home and found...
WLOX
$60M MEGA grant to pay for widening I-10 between Diamondhead, Long Beach exits
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A four lane section of I-10 from the Long Beach exit at County Farm Road to the Diamondhead exit will finally be widened to six lanes, thanks to a $60 million MEGA Infrastructure Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry...
NOLA.com
Fugitive in molestation case arrested before boarding flight at New Orleans airport
A fugitive wanted in connection with a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office molestation investigation was arrested at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport before he boarded a flight, according to authorities. Javier Ribon Bautista, 36, of Gretna, was booked Dec. 23 with two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the...
NOLA.com
Man intentionally scalded 5-year-old after boy accidentally wet himself: JPSO
Authorities say they suspect a 5-year-old boy was intentionally scalded by a man, resulting in second- and third-degree burns, because he'd accidentally urinated on himself. Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Farran Collins, 32, of unincorporated Gretna, on Dec. 23 and booked him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
