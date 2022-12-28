ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County

On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Woman dies following hit-and-run along I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Friday night. Investigators were called to I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive at 10:30 p.m. Once there, they found an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road. Emergency Medical Technicians...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLBT

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 37-year-old William T. Jones from Picayune received fatal injuries from the crash. MHP says Jones was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra, traveling...
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

MHP investigated seven fatal crashes during Christmas weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated seven fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday enforcement period which began on Friday and ended Monday. The seven fatal crashes resulted in seven deaths in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River counties. The Attala County crash happened...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pike County Man Hiding In Air Duct Of Home Arrested For Cyberthreats

On December 23, Pike County deputies with the Criminal Investigation Division developed a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. A family member of the person of interest, Roderick V. Matthews, began sending threatening messages to the victim. Later that day, Pike County deputies went to Matthews home and found...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Man intentionally scalded 5-year-old after boy accidentally wet himself: JPSO

Authorities say they suspect a 5-year-old boy was intentionally scalded by a man, resulting in second- and third-degree burns, because he'd accidentally urinated on himself. Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Farran Collins, 32, of unincorporated Gretna, on Dec. 23 and booked him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
GRETNA, LA

