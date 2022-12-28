ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobson, NC

Water damage to Mount Airy High gym

Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
Congratulations to Sandy Ridge Elementary on receiving a NC Academic Growth Award for 2021-2022. Join Oak Baptist Church this Saturday from 7 to 10 p. m. for live gospel music by New Salem. If you have not had a chance to ride by and view Lights on Beasley, please do...
King Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.North Stokes High School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. Lawsonville Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. London Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. Mount Olive Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Thursday morning. Greensboro police said a car hit them on East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett Street. Police have not released the identity of the person killed. They have also not stated if the driver will be charged at this time.
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
Kayaker That Drowned Identified as Eden Man

A kayaker who went missing and drowned at Belews Lake in North Carolina has been identified as an Eden man. 37-year-old Clifton William Peace’s body was found on Monday after he went missing on Friday when his kayak flipped over. Peace was on a hunting trip with a friend...
King’s Crossing connecting community

King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center. The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer...
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials

In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
Fire at Cracker Barrel restaurant in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire occurred early Thursday morning at the restaurant on Pecan Lane in Kernersville. The department said the fire was contained by the sprinkler system. They have not said how the...
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
Pilot Mountain boil advisory lifted

The news is good for residents of Pilot Mountain. In a statement from the town this afternoon, they advised that the water woes are now over and the boil advisory has been lifted. Their statement said, “Based on the laboratory analysis of water samples collected from the Town of Pilot...
