wfmynews2.com
Greensboro native to be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame
PASADENA, Calif. — Vince Evans began his football career in Greensboro. Evans graduated from Ben L. Smith High School in 1973 and is quite possibly one of the best athletes to come through the school. After his career at Smith was finished, Evans' dream was to play at the...
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
Mount Airy News
Water damage to Mount Airy High gym
Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
Winston-Salem woman wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off just before New Year’s Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman is the lucky winner of a $200,000 lottery prize thanks to a $5 scratch-off. Glynis Bell bought her winning Ruby Red 7’s ticket from Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston Salem. She claimed her winnings at lottery headquarters on Thursday, taking home $142,021 after taxes. Ruby […]
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Congratulations to Sandy Ridge Elementary on receiving a NC Academic Growth Award for 2021-2022. Join Oak Baptist Church this Saturday from 7 to 10 p. m. for live gospel music by New Salem. If you have not had a chance to ride by and view Lights on Beasley, please do...
thestokesnews.com
Good News!
King Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.North Stokes High School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. Lawsonville Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. London Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. Mount Olive Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award...
WXII 12
Pedestrian struck, killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Thursday morning. Greensboro police said a car hit them on East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett Street. Police have not released the identity of the person killed. They have also not stated if the driver will be charged at this time.
WBTV
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
Burst pipe temporarily closes Lexington restaurant ahead of second anniversary
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Intense cold has caused burst pipes all over the Piedmont Triad as temperatures plunged last week. From pipes at home to water mains in cities and towns, a lot of people are having a hard time with water, including a Piedmont Triad restaurant on the verge of its two-year anniversary. Nailah […]
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
wakg.com
Kayaker That Drowned Identified as Eden Man
A kayaker who went missing and drowned at Belews Lake in North Carolina has been identified as an Eden man. 37-year-old Clifton William Peace’s body was found on Monday after he went missing on Friday when his kayak flipped over. Peace was on a hunting trip with a friend...
thestokesnews.com
King’s Crossing connecting community
King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center. The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer...
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash on I-73 near I-85 in Guilford Co.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-73 near I-85 in Guilford County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Troopers say the wreck involves a tanker truck. Exit 95 is closed until further notice, so drivers in the area are urged...
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
WXII 12
Fire at Cracker Barrel restaurant in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire occurred early Thursday morning at the restaurant on Pecan Lane in Kernersville. The department said the fire was contained by the sprinkler system. They have not said how the...
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
Friends remember man who drowned while duck hunting at Belews Lake
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Family and friends are remembering Clifton Peace, the man officials say drowned in Belews Lake last Friday. Friends like Wade Hankins knew Peace as CP. For Hankins, Peace was like a big brother to him, taking him under his wing at a young age. "We...
thestokesnews.com
Pilot Mountain boil advisory lifted
The news is good for residents of Pilot Mountain. In a statement from the town this afternoon, they advised that the water woes are now over and the boil advisory has been lifted. Their statement said, “Based on the laboratory analysis of water samples collected from the Town of Pilot...
