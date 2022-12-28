ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

ourmshome.com

Best Events to Ring In the New Year in Mississippi

As we end the last chapter of the year and get ready to close the book on 2022, it’s time to make plans to say goodbye to another year and celebrate the beginning of a brand new chapter in a sparkling new year. There’s no better place to celebrate than in our state. There are many celebrations, parties, and events scheduled throughout the state.
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
WKRG News 5

Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
misspreservation.com

Ranch (Ad)Dressing

What would housing look like in Mississippi if not for the Ranch house? While the stereotype of our housing stock might be of Greek Revival piles, variations of the Ranch house can be found in every corner of the state, lived in by every race and class. Thanks to the national resurgence in popularity of mid-century modern designs during the past decade, the Ranch house has slowly crept into the public’s acceptance as “historic.” But when exactly did this housing typology show up in the Magnolia State?
WDAM-TV

Growth of computer science across the state

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After seeing massive growth in the initial stages of the 2022-2023 school year, Gov. Tate Reeves is calling for Mississippi to allocate $1 million to computer science initiatives at the upcoming session. According to a post made by Reeves on social media, Mississippi saw a...
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi School and District Accountability Grades: A Cause for Celebration or Concern?

The recent release of Mississippi school and district accountability grades generated praise for school districts across the state, as many of them received improved grades for the first time. Teachers, students and administrators in each of these districts have worked diligently to overcome the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, and for that, they should all be lauded.
copiahmonitor.com

MTK thanks legislators for their continued support

Mississippi state legislators were invited to attend an appreciation brunch Dec. 6 for their past support of the Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to build and maintain Mississippi’s first and only year-round fully handicap-accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs.
WLOX

Dane Maxwell discusses protecting Mississippi's power grid

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones...
wcbi.com

A wet and almost warm New Year

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- 2022 is expecting to end with a few showers in the forecast and so does the beginning of 2023. Hopefully you asked for rain gear this Christmas!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Thursday started off with a few showers across northern Mississippi. Since, cloud coverage has stayed partly cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours. That cloud coverage will be building back in overnight. Temperatures tonight fall into the middle 50s.
deltanews.tv

The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WALA-TV FOX10

South Mississippians get lottery fever for Mega Millions jackpot

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Mega Millions-mania across South Mississippi. $685 million dollars are up for grabs for anyone who can match all winning numbers plus the Mega Ball. Players try their hand at winning the $685 million dollar Mega Millions jackpot. Some people are already making plans...
madisoncountyjournal.com

Program offers lifestyle coaching for people with diabetes

Individuals enrolled in Medicare Part B may qualify to have Mississippi Lifestyle Care provide a Lifestyle Coach free for a year. Individuals selected will enjoy in-person sessions to help them feel good, look better, live longer, and reduce their chances of experiencing the onset of type 2 diabetes. Mississippi Lifestyle...
