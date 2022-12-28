ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

ACPL announces “SPARKs” winter reading program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Here is a chance to keep your little reader up to date this winter season. The Allen County Public Library is inviting the community “spark” their 2023 reading with its SPARK Winter Reading Program. The annual reading initiative will kick off on January 1 and will run the entire month of January.
Embassy Theatre getting big window update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Embassy Theatre has been working on the intricate task of replacing 318 windows to protect an important piece of Fort Wayne’s architectural history. The replacement of windows on the second through the seventh floors began in the spring of 2022. Representatives released...
Police looking for man in connection with Reed Road shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection to a shooting from August of 2022. Police say they are looking for 20-year-old Cortes Morris because he is wanted in the shooting that happened on Reed Road on August 15.
Police look for suspect in East Suttenfield stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in southeast Fort Wayne yesterday. She was laying on the road in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when police were called to the scene. The suspect has been identified...
