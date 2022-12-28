ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Balance is key as NH lawmakers head into budget year

By HOLLY RAMER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OV9iA_0jwbwfwq00
Members of the New Hampshire House listen to the national anthem before being sworn into office, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Concord, N.H. Republicans have a slim 201-198 advantage with one seat unsettled after a recount resulted in a tie. That race is headed to a special election. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Balance is the buzzword at the New Hampshire Statehouse these days, and not only because lawmakers will spend much of the next year crafting a state budget.

With the 400-member House almost evenly divided, legislative leaders say 2023 won’t be the year for sweeping policy changes. Republicans hold a minuscule 201-198 majority, with one seat vacant pending the outcome of a special election in February.

“Nothing controversial,” Deputy House Speaker Steven Smith said when asked about biggest issues the Legislature will likely tackle. “If somebody’s putting in gun control bills, it’s not gonna happen. If they’re putting in abortion restrictions, not gonna happen.”

That doesn’t mean lawmakers won’t throw legislation against the wall like spaghetti and see what sticks. They’ve already put in placeholder titles for more than 800 proposed bills, including legislation on both sides of the abortion debate. While Democrats plan to push for codifying abortion rights in state law, some Republicans want to restrict the procedure far beyond the current 24-week ban.

House Minority Leader Matt Wilhelm said Democrats stand ready to push back against Republican extremism, including anti-abortion legislation and any effort to expand the state’s school voucher program.

Abortion

“When it comes to working with the other side of the aisle, skeptically trust and constantly verify,” he said when asked for his New Year’s resolution.

But Wilhelm also said he hopes lawmakers can find common ground on kitchen table issues such as energy costs, housing and child care that affect both families and the business community.

“If we’re going to be strategic in how we tackle the economic challenges that we’re going to face in the next decade, those really need to be central to the equation,” he said.

At Wilhelm’s urging, House Speaker Sherman Packard has created special committees to explore the latter two issues, with each panel’s membership split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

Less evenly split is the state Senate, where Republicans maintained their 14-10 majority in the November elections. New Senate President Jeb Bradley said he expects lawmakers to focus on creating a budget that balances mental health, substance abuse treatment, child protection and other priorities with the need to keep business taxes low.

“A lot depends on us sort of threading that needle between making sure that we have a good, responsible budget and growing the economy so that we can continue to have surpluses,” he said. “That’s all part of putting together a budget that meets the needs of the people, protects taxpayers and drives the economy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Arizona governor’s tenure defined by push right, Trump feud

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
ARIZONA STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come

A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMTW

Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding

WASHINGTON — The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire to receive nearly $57M in opioid settlement

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive tens of millions of dollars as part of a settlement alleging CVS and Walgreens mishandled how they distributed opioids. The two companies are set to pay $10.7 billion to states across the country because of their alleged role in the opioid crisis.
CONCORD, NH
themainewire.com

Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one) 02-07-13-17-18-19-22-25-29-30-31-32-41-48-62-63-64-65-70-71 (two, seven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-one) Lotto. 03-06-19-25-43-48 (three, six, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $3,300,000. Match 4. 02-12-15-19.
OLYMPIA, WA
mainepublic.org

New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. “We believe we’ve got our man,” Moscow Police Department Captain Anthony Dahlinger told The Associated Press on Saturday. Investigators obtained samples of Kohberger’s DNA directly from the suspect after he was arrested, Dahlinger said.
MOSCOW, ID
mynbc5.com

More federal funds to be taken away from food programs

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Everyone Eats is a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters gain access to free restaurant-made meals. The program, which started during the pandemic, is expected to end on March 31, 2023. Seniors, those with disabilities and people living in hotels and motels are among the...
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA experienced its highest ever winter peak-power demand on Dec. 23 as an arctic blast brought blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold from Maine to Seattle. The Tennessee Valley Authority said in an email that a combination of high winds and freezing temperatures caused its coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant to go offline at one point when critical instrumentation...
CUMBERLAND, ME
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy