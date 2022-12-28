ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 35-year-old man was arrested following a stand-off in Ishpeming on Tuesday evening. According to the Ishpeming City Police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a domestic assault complaint on Angeline Street involving the discharge of a firearm. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two women had left the residence unharmed after the male resident had fired a handgun into the floor during an argument with his girlfriend.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO