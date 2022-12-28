Read full article on original website
melbourneflorida.org
City Hall Closed January 2
City Hall will be closed on January 2 in observance of the New Year's Day holiday. There will be no changes in Waste Management service.
veronews.com
Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
cw34.com
Indian River County Commissioners approve funding for Gifford affordable housing
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Commissioners unanimously voted to put $500,000 towards the creation of a new affordable housing complex in Gifford - next to Dodgertown Elementary School. Land off 38th Avenue in Gifford will become approximately 70 units of affordable housing - a much welcomed addition...
1 dead in crash in Vero Beach
One person was killed in a vehicle crash on US1 Friday night, the Vero Beach Police Department said.
WESH
Police: Man dies after crashing into tree in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's top headlines. Melbourne police said a driver was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. A crash near Post and Wickham roads was reported around 3:51 p.m. A car eastbound on Post Road had moved out of the...
veronews.com
Arrest of driver in fatal crash expected soon
The long wait is nearly over for John’s Island residents seeking justice for their elderly neighbors whose car was struck from behind on A1A in Indian River Shores in May by a black Mercedes Benz heading in the same direction at a high rate of speed. Chris Ingraham, an...
Woman's body found lying on US 1 in Indian River County
A woman was found dead along a road in Indian River County early Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
cw34.com
Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Groundbreaking ceremony launches construction of NASA Causeway bridge
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. NASA, Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new NASA Causeway Bridge, a $126 million project to build two high-level fixed bridges over the Indian River.
WESH
Deputies: Man accused of choking Uber driver, stealing car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of choking an Uber driver and stealing a car has been arrested. An Uber driver told investigators he was giving Derek Strang, 33, a ride on Wednesday. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, as the car approached a Chili's restaurant located...
veronews.com
Spectacular home available on Vero’s deepest oceanfront lot
When the gate closes across the long, curving, paver-stone drive at 1840 S. A1A in the Kansas City Colony – also known as the Estate Section – the outside world seems to fade, leaving you in a tropical paradise. Homes like this 5-bedroom, 9-bath, 8,373-square-foot beauty rarely come...
WESH
Police: Man barricaded in Brevard County apartment taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a man was arrested on Friday. Around 3:06 p.m. on Friday, police received a report about a "loud disturbance." Officers responded to an apartment on San Juan Circle. When police approached the suspect, Gregory Blocker, 28, he fled into his apartment and...
mynews13.com
Port Canaveral prepares for single-day passenger record of 57,000 coming through on New Year’s Eve
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Ringing in the new year on the open ocean sounded like a pretty good idea to 10's of thousands of people who made their way to Central Florida. Port Canaveral is preparing to move 57,000 passengers on and off cruise ships on New Year’s Eve alone.
fox35orlando.com
Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
cw34.com
K-9 takes down felon hiding under a blanket inside a closet in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Vero Beach had a warrant out for his arrest but even after hiding under a blanket inside of a closet a K-9 was able to apprehend him. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including: FTA possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor FTA for driving without a license.
veronews.com
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
‘I can completely change my life’: Paws and Stripes support Brevard County inmates
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A unique program at the Brevard County Jail is changing the lives of inmates and dogs. The Paws and Stripes program helps abandoned dogs make a difference nationwide. Claire Mutter, a Paws and Stripes trainer, has seen a lot of faces, stories and paws. “I...
SpaceX sets target date for first launch of 2023
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — With a record setting year of launches behind them, SpaceX is already gearing up for a busy 2023. The successful launch of its EROS C-3 mission late Thursday night was the 61st Falcon 9 launch of the year, setting a record for most launches of a single vehicle type in the same year.
Affidavit: Cocoa officer had been drinking, threatened to kill fellow officers
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly had a bad day at work, started drinking after he returned home, and threatened numerous people before starting an armed stand-off with Brevard County deputies, his arrest affidavit reported. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kelly, a 15-year veteran...
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
