ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Overlooked factor could help Hakeem Adeniji replace La'el Collins well

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nymtA_0jwbo7MT00

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji is the next man up for the offensive line at right tackle with La’el Collins lost for the season.

That might not inspire fans to confidence, to the point they’re wondering if Andrew Whitworth might come out of retirement. Adeniji, after all, had plenty of reps last year and posted mostly miserable numbers and was outright benched at least once.

Still, there’s a confidence about him coming from Paycor Stadium for a few reasons.

A big part of the equation? Adeniji won the battle for backup right tackle this summer and he’s received the first-team reps every Wednesday of the season while Collins took veteran rest days — something he says has helped with the all-important chemistry-building.

“A hundred percent,” Adeniji said, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “It’s a natural transition. I get that work with (right guard Alex Cappa) and we kind of develop that chemistry. There’s been no doubt that’s been helpful throughout the course of the year.”

Another big one — offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says the fact Adeniji is back to his natural position of tackle that he played in college instead of being asked to learn and perform well at guard is a big deal.

“It’s a much more natural athletic position for him moving out there,” Callahan said, per Dehner. “There are a lot less moving parts, guys aren’t on you as fast. They get on you quick inside. If that is not a position you are used to playing and trying to transition into it, that’s where it can take a little bit of time. There is a lot happening really fast. As opposed to tackle you have some space and some vision you can see.”

Adeniji probably isn’t going to perform as well as Collins in the running game — few can given his rare physical traits. But Callahan says the loss in pass protection comes from the predictability and nature of Collins’ struggles. Adeniji might be better in pass protection, but Collins only lost in a single way that Joe Burrow would always rely on — so there’s going to be more for the quarterback to think about on that side now.

Comments from coaches make it clear the Bengals are pretty stuck at this stage of the season, as there isn’t time to onboard an outsider and get them up to speed and see how things go on the fly. They trust Adeniji and his free first-team reps all year and going back to a natural spot are a big, if not overlooked part of it.

Nobody would be silly enough to suggest the Cincinnati offense will improve. But Adeniji is still just 25 years old, so it’s an interesting thing to consider this a potential lateral move for the offense while he and the Bengals get a look at his long-term audition during the biggest stretch of his young career.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching

Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
FOX Sports

Nick is taking Bengals over Bills in the 'Game of the Year' | What's Wright?

Nick Wright has a lot riding on the outcome of the Buffalo Bills Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and so do each of the aforementioned teams. He's going with Joe Burrow, who he believes it the better quarterback for the better team, and while he's putting his money on the line, his playoff hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs could be altered by a Bengals win as well. Watch as he lays out why he's confident the Bengals will come out on top.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bengals: Thursday injury reports

WR Stefon Diggs (illness) RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) OL Mitch Morse (concussion) Notes: Morse cleared concussion protocol, per Sean McDermott. … Poyer, Knox, Phillips, Milano all played in the Bills’ last game vs. the Bears. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Did not practice. OL La’el Collins...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy