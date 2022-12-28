Overlooked factor could help Hakeem Adeniji replace La'el Collins well

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji is the next man up for the offensive line at right tackle with La’el Collins lost for the season.

That might not inspire fans to confidence, to the point they’re wondering if Andrew Whitworth might come out of retirement. Adeniji, after all, had plenty of reps last year and posted mostly miserable numbers and was outright benched at least once.

Still, there’s a confidence about him coming from Paycor Stadium for a few reasons.

A big part of the equation? Adeniji won the battle for backup right tackle this summer and he’s received the first-team reps every Wednesday of the season while Collins took veteran rest days — something he says has helped with the all-important chemistry-building.

“A hundred percent,” Adeniji said, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “It’s a natural transition. I get that work with (right guard Alex Cappa) and we kind of develop that chemistry. There’s been no doubt that’s been helpful throughout the course of the year.”

Another big one — offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says the fact Adeniji is back to his natural position of tackle that he played in college instead of being asked to learn and perform well at guard is a big deal.

“It’s a much more natural athletic position for him moving out there,” Callahan said, per Dehner. “There are a lot less moving parts, guys aren’t on you as fast. They get on you quick inside. If that is not a position you are used to playing and trying to transition into it, that’s where it can take a little bit of time. There is a lot happening really fast. As opposed to tackle you have some space and some vision you can see.”

Adeniji probably isn’t going to perform as well as Collins in the running game — few can given his rare physical traits. But Callahan says the loss in pass protection comes from the predictability and nature of Collins’ struggles. Adeniji might be better in pass protection, but Collins only lost in a single way that Joe Burrow would always rely on — so there’s going to be more for the quarterback to think about on that side now.

Comments from coaches make it clear the Bengals are pretty stuck at this stage of the season, as there isn’t time to onboard an outsider and get them up to speed and see how things go on the fly. They trust Adeniji and his free first-team reps all year and going back to a natural spot are a big, if not overlooked part of it.

Nobody would be silly enough to suggest the Cincinnati offense will improve. But Adeniji is still just 25 years old, so it’s an interesting thing to consider this a potential lateral move for the offense while he and the Bengals get a look at his long-term audition during the biggest stretch of his young career.