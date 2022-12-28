Read full article on original website
Related
The Story of Thomas Jefferson and His Hidden Room
Thomas Jefferson, one of the most notable Presidents of the United States, was one of the biggest advocates of the ban on slavery. His famous quote, “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery,” is still renowned in the context. He led a very honorable life, too. However, a little problem arose after his death when people learned about his 600 slaves.
Efforts to preserve one of Mississippi’s most famous landmarks underway. Attempts to stabilize such a large ruin unprecedented, officials say
Officials say they have ventured on a project to stabilize and preserve one of the state’s most famous landmarks that is unprecedented. More than a century of destructive exposure to the elements has caused significant erosion to the 45-foot-tall Corinthian columns and fracturing of cast iron capitals on the columns of Windsor Ruins.
artscanvas.org
Museum works to repatriate artifacts looted from West Africa
Judy Woodruff: As a debate over how and when to repatriate art continues to roil, one clear-cut case of looting in the 19th century has art leaders taking strong stands now. Jeffrey Brown went to look at a museum that is confronting the controversial origins of some of its collection.
newyorkalmanack.com
Jazz & African and African American Musical History
This episode of Ben Franklin’s World is the final of a 5-episode series about music in Early America. Jon Beebe, a Jazz pianist, professional musician, and an interpretive ranger at the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park, leads listeners on an exploration of how and why African rhythms and beats came to play important roles in the musical history and musical evolution of the Untied States.
Comments / 0