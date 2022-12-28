Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
WJLA
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
whatsupmag.com
Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
MARYLAND – As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia
If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.
Despite rainy forecast, Annapolis still bringing in the New Year with a bang
Annapolis is still in it's holiday glory with Christmas and now the New Year Eve's celebration. With rain in the forecast for most of Saturday night, the fireworks show was postponed.
Wbaltv.com
Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year
Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
foxbaltimore.com
New Year's events in Howard County
As we look ahead to 2023, there are many events to ring in the new year. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joins the morning show with the events happening in Howard County this weekend.
Three boats damaged following Thursday fire in Annapolis
Three boats were damaged after catching fire at Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Friday. It took Anne Arundel County Fire crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
Das Bierhalle restaurant to open second location in Bel Air
A popular Parkville beer hall has announced it's opening a second location soon, in Bel Air. Das Bierhalle has made waves over the past four years for its German-themed restaurant
Repairman crushed to death by machinery at Cecil County Landfill
The Sheriff's Office said a repairman died after being crushed by a piece of heavy machinery at the landfill on Old East Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish
BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays. Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: High school needs report unacceptable, evaluate other property
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday called the recently-prepared assessment of high school needs in northeastern Baltimore County unacceptable, and will introduce a resolution before the Baltimore County Council that calls for evaluating land for a new high school in the Eastside. “After months of study,...
"Brave effort": Teen boy tries to rescue friend from Severna Park frozen river
A young teen jumped into a frozen creek in the Severna Park area yesterday to try to rescue his friend, who had fallen in the water.
Eight people arrested following a series of disturbances near Towson Town Center
One adult and seven juveniles were arrested Friday night following several disturbances near Towson Town Center.
wolbbaltimore.com
Here’s A List Of NYE Watch Night Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
New Year’s Eve is fast approaching and those without a church home may be looking for a safe place to pray out the old and pray in the new. Watch night services are a tradition that many black churches participate in yearly, and for some, this will be the first in-person NYE service since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
Bay Net
NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
Maryland home values rose by about 20 percent over past 3 years
Maryland homeowners saw property values rise by an average of 20 percent over the past three years, according to the state's latest round of property reassessments.
