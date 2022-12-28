ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year

Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New Year's events in Howard County

As we look ahead to 2023, there are many events to ring in the new year. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joins the morning show with the events happening in Howard County this weekend.
CBS Baltimore

Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish

BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays.  Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
BALTIMORE, MD
Delaware LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
Bay Net

NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area

BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter.  Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout.  "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days 
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy