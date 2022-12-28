St. Paul considers 1% sales tax increase to fund improvements for roads and parks

BringMeTheNews

St. Paul is considering a 1% increase in local sales tax to pay for improvements to roads and parks.

Mayor Melvin Carter announced the proposal on Tuesday, saying the one-cent increase would fund “long-overdue improvements to St. Paul streets and aging parks facilities."

St. Paul residents currently pay 7.875% in sales tax, which is more than Minnesota’s base rate of 6.785%. Of that difference, 0.5% is currently imposed by the city, while the other 0.5% is imposed by Ramsey County.

If approved, the increase would generate around $984 million for parks and roads over 20 years.

“A one-cent sales tax would provide a billion dollars to revitalize our City’s streets and parks, while sharing the cost among the many residents, businesses, commuters, and visitors who benefit from them every day,” Carter said in a statement.

Along with Carter, five of the city’s seven city council members released statements in support of the proposal.

“We’re used to the cold weather, but that doesn’t mean we should be used to the damage it can cause to our roads over time,” Ward 1 City Council Member Russel Balenger said in a statement.

“It’s time we take bold action to ensure the safety and longevity of our Minnesota roads.”

Of the money generated with the revenue, $738 million would go toward road improvements and more frequent reconstruction.

And another $246 million would go toward park improvements, including a new community center on the city’s East Side, a National Park Service headquarters at Crosby Farm Regional Park, and a 1.5-mile promenade along the downtown river bluff.

The St. Paul City Council is slated to consider the proposal on Jan. 4. If approved by the city, the proposal would then go to the Minnesota Legislature, as is required by state law.

Then, if approved by the Legislature, the proposal would go to a ballot for residents to vote on.