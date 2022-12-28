Read full article on original website
Jason Mickle promoted to assistant police chief
CULLMAN, Ala. – Lifelong Cullman resident and 24-year Cullman Police Department veteran Jason Mickle has been promoted to assistant chief. Mickle joined the department as a full-time patrol officer in 1998. During his career Mickle has served on the K9 Unit, in Criminal Investigation, as a firearms instructor, team leader, training officer, on the Tactical Unit and as a commander. Mickle also teaches active shooter response to law enforcement officers at the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy and in schools, churches and to residents. “Based on Jason’s past performance in supervisory roles, his professional knowledge and experience, he was the logical choice...
wbrc.com
Faith leaders across Jefferson Co. hold prayer service to stop gun violence in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith leaders from St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23rd St. Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Birmingham Ministries, The Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, and Miles College Campus Ministries gathered on Friday, Dec. 30, to lead a prayer service to stop gun violence in 2023. Many who spoke on...
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 27 criminal mischief, menacing; Co. Rd. 795 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1515 theft of property; Hwy 31 theft of property; Hwy 69 S. trafficking drugs; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 950 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 438 burglary; Co. Rd. 1564 trespassing; Quail Run Dr. December 28 unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 157 unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437 dog bite; Co. Rd. 5000 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1866 unlawful possession of...
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
Year in Review: Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Closed Their Doors in 2022
As we prepare to say goodbye to the year 2022, the Druid City and surrounding area saw several restaurants and businesses permanently close. Chain restaurants, long-time local eats and new businesses saw themselves closing shop this year. Check out 12 Tuscaloosa businesses and restaurants that shut down in 2022 in...
Obituary: Lisa Ann Boyd
Lisa Ann Boyd, age 50, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Lisa was born in Chicago, IL. on March 2, 1972, to Bobby and Vickie Milligan Boatright. She is preceded in death by her father. Graveside services for Lisa will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Valley Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery. Survivors are daughters, Mariah (Ryan) Miles, Cierra (Dusty) Rose; mother, Vickie Smith; sisters, Belinda Harris, Colette Speegle Huber; grandchildren, Rhyrie Ann Miles, Paisley Miles, Noble Miles, Wyatt Woodard, Waylon Woodard, Cooper Rose; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Tuscaloosa Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man Wednesday
The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing elderly man who has not been heard from in several months. According to a Facebook post from TPD, 65-year-old Michael Eric Seals was last known to be living at Valor Grove at the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa, however family members have not been in contact with him for several months.
Obituary: Zachary James Calvert
Funeral service for Zachary James Calvert will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Livingston Chapel Church in Crane Hill. Burial will take place at Bethany Baptist Cemetery. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday at Livingston Chapel Church. Mr. Calvert was born on Feb. 24, 1982, in Cullman, Alabama. He died at the age of 40 on Dec. 23, 2022, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his parents, Allen and Robbie Calvert; brother, Mark Allen (Kate) Calvert; sister, Erin (Ray) Campbell; nieces, Samantha Calvert and Ashleigh Campbell; nephew, Trey Campbell; uncles, Daryl (Ramona) Calvert and Louis Kaduk; aunts, Lois (Mike) Nunan, and Lou (Tom) Chafin; and a host of many cousins, extended family and friends. Mr. Calvert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ovel (Clessie) Calvert and Robert (Sara) Stevens; and an aunt, Ann Kaduk. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calvert Family.
Obituary: Helen Juanita Schuman
Helen Juanita Schuman passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Rehab Center at the age of 95. She was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Cullman Alabama to John B. and Myrtle Lillie Davis Stricklin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Charles Schuman; sisters: Roxie V. Stricklin and Vera Stricklin Mize; and brother, Doyle Stricklin. Mrs. Schuman is survived by sons, Charles (Diann) Schuman and Jerry (Denise) Schuman; daughter, Kathy Schuman; sister-in-law, Polly Stricklin; nieces, Teri (Stuart) Rowan, Judy Sweat and Sharon Mize; nephew, Jeff (Jan) Mize; grandchildren, Justin (Laci) Schuman, Carmen (Wes) Hastings, Amy (Brock) Ballard, Tyler Schuman, and Kyle (Briana) Schuman; great grandchildren: Bailey Schuman, Logan Schuman, Pepper Hastings, Audrey Ballard, Claire Ballard, Emma Ballard, Bella Schuman, and Jackson Schuman; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church in Cullman, Alabama with Pastor Stuart Rowan officiating. Interment will follow in Cullman Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman killed in crash on I-59 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash...
Obituary: Jacqueline “Jackie” Gentry
Jacqueline “Jackie” Gentry, age 79, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Jackie was born in Cullman, Alabama to Jackson Thomas and Dorothy Louise Moody Harbin. Jackie is survived by her brother, Douglas (Randi) Harbin; her brother-in-law, John Townsend; her sister-in-law, Christine Gentry; her nieces, Gail (Danny) Miller, Kelly (Cody) Wheeler, Kerry Townsend, Joni Townsend, Jackie (Clint) Shumate, Elise Harbin; and her nephews, Ronald Gentry, Roger (Shelia) Gentry, Randall (Paulette) Gentry, Sean (Mary Beth) Harbin, Seth (Holly) Harbin; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband...
Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star RB Richard Young not done recruiting for Alabama
Richard Young has been an ace recruiter for Alabama, but he is not done recruiting for the Crimson Tide. Young is rated as a five-star recruit out of Lehigh High School in Florida, and he is considered one of the top running backs in the country. The Florida native has...
Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
wbrc.com
Highway 69 blocked in Tuscaloosa Co. due to overturned 18-wheeler
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight crash has caused a road closure on AL Hwy 69 near mile marker 160 in Tuscaloosa Co. It happened around midnight. An 18-wheeler overturned, scattering lumber across the road. Traffic is being diverted at Tierce Patton Road. Get news alerts in the Apple...
‘A slap in the face.’ Alabama takes K-State heart over 5-star comment personally
Alabama doesn’t miss any opportunity to seize disrespect. And this week in New Orleans, a Kansas State defensive end apparently lit a fuse in the Crimson Tide locker room. In was in Bryce Young’s locker Saturday afternoon where Alabama right tackle JC Latham explained exactly how Wildcat Felix Anudike-Uzomah was an inspiration in Alabama’s 45-20 dismantling of the Big 12 champs.
Victim who died in police chase was 15-year-old girl, police say
An Alabama teen died early Friday morning after the car in which she was a passenger collided with several trees after the driver ran from police and wrecked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. ALEA officials do not identify juvenile victims. The driver was...
Investigators seize more than 150 catalytic converters from Tuscaloosa home; 58-year-old charged
A Tuscaloosa man is facing multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation turned up more than 150 catalytic converters at his home. Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, was taken into custody early Wednesday by the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Following Hudson’s arrest, investigators...
4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
