Funeral service for Zachary James Calvert will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Livingston Chapel Church in Crane Hill. Burial will take place at Bethany Baptist Cemetery. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday at Livingston Chapel Church. Mr. Calvert was born on Feb. 24, 1982, in Cullman, Alabama. He died at the age of 40 on Dec. 23, 2022, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his parents, Allen and Robbie Calvert; brother, Mark Allen (Kate) Calvert; sister, Erin (Ray) Campbell; nieces, Samantha Calvert and Ashleigh Campbell; nephew, Trey Campbell; uncles, Daryl (Ramona) Calvert and Louis Kaduk; aunts, Lois (Mike) Nunan, and Lou (Tom) Chafin; and a host of many cousins, extended family and friends. Mr. Calvert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ovel (Clessie) Calvert and Robert (Sara) Stevens; and an aunt, Ann Kaduk. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calvert Family.

CRANE HILL, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO