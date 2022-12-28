ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones needs to grow the heck up

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Mac Jones has been in the NFL for just under two years and already his reputation of being a dirty player is growing, and that only got even bigger after his ugly move last Saturday on Bengals’ DB Eli Apple.

Jones, in case you missed it, went low on Apple during a fumble return by the Bengals that was later ruled intentional grounding by the refs. Apple was running behind the play as his teammate, Germaine Pratt, ran the ball back toward the end zone and for some reason Jones felt like he had to dive at his Apple’s legs… in order to stop him from blocking one of Jones’ teammates?

That was the lame excuse Jones gave earlier this week when he was asked about the play. He said there were no hard feelings, which I’m guessing Apple had, and that he was just trying to help a teammate.

All of that is ridiculous, of course. Jones, who has a history of dirty plays in the NFL, knows what he did and decided to cover it up with some excuses that made no sense at all. He’s likely going to face a small fine for the dirty play but the NFL really should suspend him for it instead.

Shannon Sharpe actually had a strong take on the play and the following excuse by Jones, saying the QB better be careful because there could be some payback coming his way by a defender in the future.

The bottom line is this – Jones needs to grow up and grow up fast.

Lifting his foot up to kick a defender in the groin while he slides is a total garbage move.

Grabbing a defender’s ankle while on the ground is a total garbage move.

Diving at Apple’s legs when Apple isn’t even really in the play is a total garbage move.

And then giving some lame reasons for why he did that is a total garbage move.

Jones isn’t having a great second season at all and his NFL career could be a brief one if he continues to struggle making plays.

And all of this childish behavior isn’t helping him one bit.

Quick hits: Luka’s “recovery beer” becomes a meme… T.J. Watt’s perfect reaction to J.J. Watt’s retirement… Jeff Saturday is a disaster… And more.

– Luka Doncic saying he needed a ‘recovery beer’ after Tuesday night’s historic 60-point game became a funny meme.

– T.J. Watt used the perfect GIF to react to J.J. Watt’s surprising retirement announcement.

– Jeff Saturday is the disaster most of us thought he would be.

– Kirk Herbstreit and Will Muschamp exchanged some funny barbs ahead of Georgia/Ohio State CFP game.

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
Draft Wire compares Alabama QB Bryce Young to Drew Brees

The Houston Texans need a quarterback. For as much progress as Davis Mills has shown in his second season, it isn’t enough, and the club’s 2-12-1 record heading into their final two games is a silent reminder of where Houston needs to upgrade. More than likely the Texans will be using one of their two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft to take a quarterback.
HOUSTON, TX
WATCH: Nahshon Wright rewards Cowboys for playing time with acrobatic INT

Not too long ago, cornerback Nahshon Wright looked like a third-round reach. In his second season, the Oregon State product was left on the bench in Week 1, not even seeing special teams snaps, and then was inactive for nine of the next 11 games. He saw his first defensive snaps of the season in 14; a grand total of two of them. But one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity. The Cowboys gave Kelvin Joseph a chance to win the second boundary corner spot but he was unable to secure it, allowing Wright to step into the role against the Eagles in a big spot in Week 16.
DALLAS, TX
