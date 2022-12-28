Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Putting John Calipari on the hot seat, Alabama stays dominant and a surprise unbeaten team
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. I don’t want...
Meet the Next Superstar Alabama Wideout
The Alabama Crimson Tide may have fell short of the 2022 College Football Playoffs, but that did not stop Nick Saban from going out and signing one of the best-recruiting classes during his reign, securing the consensus number-one class in the nation. One of Alabama's many signees is top JUCO...
CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson tide rolled to victory in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats were supposedly the more motivated team entering the contest and quickly staked themselves to a 10-0 lead in the game. Alabama then went on a 45-10 run to end the Read more... The post CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
The Blame Game Became the Story at the Sugar Bowl: All Things CW
As the 2022 Crimson Tide gets ready to play its final game, Alabama is trying to focus on Kansas State and not on unfulfilled expectations.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Tony Mitchell explains why he signed with Alabama
Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with Crimson Tide over hard late pushes from Auburn and Texas A&M. Touchdown Alabama caught up with the five-star prospect after the first Under Armour All-America practice to discuss his decision to sign with the Tide. The interview can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star RB Richard Young not done recruiting for Alabama
Richard Young has been an ace recruiter for Alabama, but he is not done recruiting for the Crimson Tide. Young is rated as a five-star recruit out of Lehigh High School in Florida, and he is considered one of the top running backs in the country. The Florida native has...
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
Obituary: Jacqueline “Jackie” Gentry
Jacqueline “Jackie” Gentry, age 79, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Jackie was born in Cullman, Alabama to Jackson Thomas and Dorothy Louise Moody Harbin. Jackie is survived by her brother, Douglas (Randi) Harbin; her brother-in-law, John Townsend; her sister-in-law, Christine Gentry; her nieces, Gail (Danny) Miller, Kelly (Cody) Wheeler, Kerry Townsend, Joni Townsend, Jackie (Clint) Shumate, Elise Harbin; and her nephews, Ronald Gentry, Roger (Shelia) Gentry, Randall (Paulette) Gentry, Sean (Mary Beth) Harbin, Seth (Holly) Harbin; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband...
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
Obituary: Kenneth Larry Ray
The funeral service for Kenneth Larry Ray, 78, of Cullman will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home. Reverend Tim Aris will officiate the service. The interment will follow in Bethsadia Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ray Family. Mr. Ray was born Feb. 23, 1944, to Alfred Coleman and Zelma Odell Phillips Ray. He passed from this life on Dec. 26, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. ...
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
Obituary: Dennis Wayne Johnson
Memorial Service for Dennis Wayne Johnson, age 70, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Crane Hill. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Johnson passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born April 18, 1952, in Trenton, Michigan, to Clarence Johnson and Susan Parrish. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Johnson. Survivors include his wife, Victoria Rose Johnson; son, Eric Michael Johnson; grandchildren, Ethan Michael Johnson and Emily Moira Johnson; brothers, Larry (Barbara) Johnson and Keith (Shelia) Johnson; and sister, Donna Stuart.
1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash after police chase
A woman was killed early Friday in a Tuscaloosa crash following a police pursuit that began with a traffic stop. A Tuscaloosa police officer at 4 a.m. tried to stop a vehicle that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
Elderly Alabama woman dies after car wreck
An Alabama woman died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car wreck on Thursday, Alabama state troopers report. Marilyn J. Morse, 87, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died Friday after she was critically injured in a two-car wreck on Thursday. Morse was a passenger in a 2013 Ford Edge which was...
wbrc.com
Pleasant Grove woman dies in Christmas night crash on I-59
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove woman died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Christmas night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25. We’re told 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally...
Obituary: Lisa Ann Boyd
Lisa Ann Boyd, age 50, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Lisa was born in Chicago, IL. on March 2, 1972, to Bobby and Vickie Milligan Boatright. She is preceded in death by her father. Graveside services for Lisa will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Valley Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery. Survivors are daughters, Mariah (Ryan) Miles, Cierra (Dusty) Rose; mother, Vickie Smith; sisters, Belinda Harris, Colette Speegle Huber; grandchildren, Rhyrie Ann Miles, Paisley Miles, Noble Miles, Wyatt Woodard, Waylon Woodard, Cooper Rose; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
Obituary: Wanda Jean Calvert
Funeral Service for Wanda Jean Calvert, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Mike Waters officiating, interment in Cullman Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Calvert passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 20, 1941, to Edward and Lottie Baggett. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Verley Calvert Sr. Survivors include her children, Linda (Tommy) Murphree, Verley Gene (Crystal) Calvert Jr., and Martha Wilbanks; grandchildren, Brent (Amanda) Daniel, Amy (Robbie) Feenker, Kayla (Ed) Bailey, Lindsey Murphree, Madalyn (Tate) Brown, Karsen Wilbanks, and Levi Calvert; five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Deborah) Baggett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Comments / 0