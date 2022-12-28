ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

AL.com

‘A slap in the face.’ Alabama takes K-State heart over 5-star comment personally

Alabama doesn’t miss any opportunity to seize disrespect. And this week in New Orleans, a Kansas State defensive end apparently lit a fuse in the Crimson Tide locker room. In was in Bryce Young’s locker Saturday afternoon where Alabama right tackle JC Latham explained exactly how Wildcat Felix Anudike-Uzomah was an inspiration in Alabama’s 45-20 dismantling of the Big 12 champs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama

Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning:  “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year.   ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.”  Gentry...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the Christmas holiday, including:   Thursday, Dec. 22  Deputies arrested Kenneth Author Burks, 21, of Hanceville, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.    ——-  Deputies arrested Jason Robert Day, 40, of Hanceville, on multiple warrants, including two for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements, as well as two probation violations for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements.   Friday, Dec. 23  Deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance in the Bremen community. Jackson Stone, 23, of Tennessee, was reported...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Top performers & trouble spots of the week

Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Updated: 15 hours ago. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Athens man faces murder...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public

CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
FLORENCE, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - AA woman in the passenger seat was killed Friday morning when the driver of the vehicle crashed into a tree while trying to run from police. It happened around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, an officer attempted to stop a car that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence Police charge man in attack on co-worker

The Florence Police Department has arrested a man accused of attacking a co-worker. According to police, officers responded to an assault call at a business in the 400 block of South Court Street about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Brian Keith Hines struck a co-worker in the head with a...
FLORENCE, AL
CBS 42

Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Two arrested in Walker Co. drug bust

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a drug bust Wednesday night. According to police, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, and Narcotics Divisions along with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 28

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 27  fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property-3rd degree; miscellaneous charges harassment; 1st Ave. S.E.  Arrests   December 27  Aycock, Desmond K; 26  theft of property  criminal trespassing  Ford, Montero J; 30  theft of property using false identification to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution  Hopson, Charles G; 52  harassment  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

