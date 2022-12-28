Read full article on original website
‘A slap in the face.’ Alabama takes K-State heart over 5-star comment personally
Alabama doesn’t miss any opportunity to seize disrespect. And this week in New Orleans, a Kansas State defensive end apparently lit a fuse in the Crimson Tide locker room. In was in Bryce Young’s locker Saturday afternoon where Alabama right tackle JC Latham explained exactly how Wildcat Felix Anudike-Uzomah was an inspiration in Alabama’s 45-20 dismantling of the Big 12 champs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Putting John Calipari on the hot seat, Alabama stays dominant and a surprise unbeaten team
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. I don’t want...
Emotional Win for Alabama Basketball's Hannah Barber
Crimson Tide senior plays in SEC opener just two days after grandfather's funeral.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says Alabama transfer portal players chose not to play in bowl game
One reason why Allstate Sugar Bowl prep has been enjoyable for Alabama head coach Nick Saban is the Crimson Tide has players that are locked in for Saturday’s matchup against Kansas State in New Orleans, La. On Friday, Coach Saban was asked about will a 12-team College Football Playoff...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama
Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
The Blame Game Became the Story at the Sugar Bowl: All Things CW
As the 2022 Crimson Tide gets ready to play its final game, Alabama is trying to focus on Kansas State and not on unfulfilled expectations.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
opelikaobserver.com
Young Farmer Champions from Lee, Morgan, Calhoun Counties Reap Rewards of Hard Work
LEE COUNTY — Young Farmers from three Alabama counties left the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 101st annual meeting Dec. 5 with extensive prize packages, courtesy of generous sponsors. After an intense Final Four round of competition, Discussion Meet winner Garrett Dixon of Lee County received a four-wheeler from First...
CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning: “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year. ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.” Gentry...
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the Christmas holiday, including: Thursday, Dec. 22 Deputies arrested Kenneth Author Burks, 21, of Hanceville, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. ——- Deputies arrested Jason Robert Day, 40, of Hanceville, on multiple warrants, including two for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements, as well as two probation violations for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements. Friday, Dec. 23 Deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance in the Bremen community. Jackson Stone, 23, of Tennessee, was reported...
Driver runs from police and crashes into tree killing passenger, injuring self, police say
After reportedly refusing to stop for a police officer and running from police, an Alabama driver was injured and his passenger killed early Friday when their car struck a tree, police said. The incident began at approximately 4 a.m. when a Tuscaloosa police officer reportedly tried to stop a motorist...
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Top performers & trouble spots of the week
Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Updated: 15 hours ago. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Athens man faces murder...
Family loses everything after fire destroys Elkmont home on Christmas Eve
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
WAFF
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
Athens man charged with murder after shooting
A man was charged with murder after a shooting in Athens Wednesday afternoon.
wbrc.com
Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - AA woman in the passenger seat was killed Friday morning when the driver of the vehicle crashed into a tree while trying to run from police. It happened around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, an officer attempted to stop a car that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police charge man in attack on co-worker
The Florence Police Department has arrested a man accused of attacking a co-worker. According to police, officers responded to an assault call at a business in the 400 block of South Court Street about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Brian Keith Hines struck a co-worker in the head with a...
Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
wbrc.com
Police: Two arrested in Walker Co. drug bust
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a drug bust Wednesday night. According to police, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, and Narcotics Divisions along with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 28
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 27 fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property-3rd degree; miscellaneous charges harassment; 1st Ave. S.E. Arrests December 27 Aycock, Desmond K; 26 theft of property criminal trespassing Ford, Montero J; 30 theft of property using false identification to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution Hopson, Charles G; 52 harassment Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
