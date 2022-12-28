CLANTON – A number of upper level disturbances will affect Alabama over the next six days. Today, a line of thunderstorms will move into the western portions of the state sometime between late morning and early afternoon, followed by an area of moderate to heavy rainfall for several hours. The atmosphere will be most unstable in the southwestern portions of the state, where a few severe storms are possible. Damaging straight-line winds and a couple of tornadoes are the main threats. Remember, severe weather, including tornadoes, occur in Marginal Risk areas, just not as widespread as the other risk categories. This system will be...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO