Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning: “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year. ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.” Gentry...
radio7media.com
Area holiday closings for January 2
AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.
WAFF
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
WHNT-TV
Father of Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning wife pleads for his release
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur chiropractor’s father pleaded with the judge to release his son in time for Christmas, but that request was denied according to court records. In an affidavit filed in November, Brian Mann’s father wrote that there are several reasons why his son wouldn’t...
North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways
With snow falling in the Rocket City, Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.
radio7media.com
Co-Worker Arrested for Assault in Florence
ON WEDNESDAY JUST AFTER 2 P.M. OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO A BUSINESS IN THE 400 BLOCK OF SOUTH COURT STREET TO THE REPORT OF AN ASSAULT. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS FOUND A 39-YEAR-OLD VICTIM THAT HAD BEEN HIT IN THE HEAD BY A CO-WORKER WITH A METAL BAR. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED DURING AN ARGUMENT. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR HIS INJURIES. ON THURSDAY BRIAN KEITH HINES TUNRED HIMSELF IN AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT. AFTER SPEAKING WITH DETECTIVES HINES FACES CHARGES OF ASSAUT IN THE SECOND DEGREE. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
WAAY-TV
Family Dollar employee calls Decatur police on neighborhood burglary suspect
One man is in the Morgan County jail after a mother came home to find her house being burglarized while her kids were alone inside. According to police reports, a Decatur mother chased the burglar three blocks to a Family Dollar store where one of the employees helped call the cops.
WAFF
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane approximately eight miles east of Tanner. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that James Cribbs, 69 of Toney was pronounced dead at the scene.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the Christmas holiday, including: Thursday, Dec. 22 Deputies arrested Kenneth Author Burks, 21, of Hanceville, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. ——- Deputies arrested Jason Robert Day, 40, of Hanceville, on multiple warrants, including two for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements, as well as two probation violations for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements. Friday, Dec. 23 Deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance in the Bremen community. Jackson Stone, 23, of Tennessee, was reported...
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
Shoals Salvation Army dormitories flooded after water pipe bursts
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Salvation Army of the Shoals relocated over 30 temporary residents after their dormitories were flooded with water. Corp Officer of the Salvation Army of the Shoals Captain Richard Watts told News 19 that a water pipe bust on Saturday, December 24. The pipe was connected to the building’s fire suppression […]
WAAY-TV
Florence families frustrated as hours turn into days without water
Some Florence families are still waiting for working water at their homes. The record-breaking extreme cold temperatures over this past weekend caused many pipes to burst, which then drained the available water supply for Chisholm Heights Water Authority. Wade Dunn and his family have been waiting for nearly three days...
4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of Dec. 28
Wiggles needs one of Santa’s helpers to come adopt him. This poor baby has been at the shelter since Oct. 14. He is the sweetest dog! He loves playing with other dogs in the play yard and he loves people. Visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter and give Wiggles the best Christmas present ever. The shelter is located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Slippery travel across north Alabama through Tuesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winter Weather Advisory has now expired for Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties this evening. Snow showers on the tail end of a clipper system moving from west to east across north Alabama earlier this evening managed to produce accumulating snow around 0.5-1″ north of I-20. However, First Alert AccuTrack shows precipitation is beginning to dry out, so only a few brief flurries and periods of drizzle will be possible over the next few hours. The main concern going into the overnight and morning hours will be slippery travel. We have a First Alert for slick roads across Cherokee, Cullman, and Etowah Counties, especially on bridges and overpasses. So, please be careful if you have to be out and about!
One person dead, three injured after two vehicle accident in Limestone County
A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County left one dead on Wednesday morning.
Obituary: Lisa Ann Boyd
Lisa Ann Boyd, age 50, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Lisa was born in Chicago, IL. on March 2, 1972, to Bobby and Vickie Milligan Boatright. She is preceded in death by her father. Graveside services for Lisa will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Valley Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery. Survivors are daughters, Mariah (Ryan) Miles, Cierra (Dusty) Rose; mother, Vickie Smith; sisters, Belinda Harris, Colette Speegle Huber; grandchildren, Rhyrie Ann Miles, Paisley Miles, Noble Miles, Wyatt Woodard, Waylon Woodard, Cooper Rose; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
WAAY-TV
Decatur City Council approves two proposed medical marijuana dispensing sites along HWY 31 South
In a special city council meeting Tuesday evening, Decatur City Council approved two proposed medical marijuana dispensary sites. At least two businesses have shown interest in operating a dispensary within city limits. One of them is based out of Cullman. The other is in Chicago. The deadline for potential growers...
