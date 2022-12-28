ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

nwi.life

Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Valparaiso

Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Ashleigh Peterson, DNP, APRN, FNP-C. Peterson joined the family medicine practice of Sudhakar Garlapati, M.D., at the Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care office located at 401 Wall St. in Valparaiso. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that adding new practitioners is...
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

McColly Charities gives back year-round

Being a good neighbor is more important than ever. With 21 offices around Northwest Indiana, Chicago Southland and Central Illinois, McColly Real Estate works year-round to support its clients and the communities they serve. “McColly Charities is another entity within McColly Real Estate," Lionel Sanchez, McColly Marketing Director said. “It's...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Caravel Autism Health to Open First Indiana Location in Munster

Caravel Autism Health has signed a long term lease to occupy approximately 5,500 square feet at 10419 Calumet Court in Munster. The space is adjacent to the Kiddie Academy. Caravel provides ABA Therapy services and has dozens of locations in seven states. Munster will be their first location in Indiana. Caravel plans to open in late Q1 of 2022. Interested parties are encourage to visit caravelautism.com or call 708-998-4261.
MUNSTER, IN
nwi.life

Final Days!! Donate ULNWI Today!

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana has been engaged in serving the communities of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte Counties. Our organization works to promote, encourage and enhance services to improve social, educational, and economic conditions of African Americans, minorities, and all other groups in our region in the areas of education, financial literacy, health & wellness, civic & civil leadership and diversity. In collaboration with partners and donors we have been able to offer emergency food and rental assistance, scholarships for high school and returning adult students, and assist with free tax filing through our VITA program.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Twin Peaks Coming to Schererville

Twin Peaks is set to take over the former 7,778 SF Houlihan’s restaurant in Schererville’s Fountain Park Shopping Center. Twin Peak signed a long-term lease located at 1550 US-41 with plans to start the remodel in Q1 of 2023. The Texas-based chain bills itself as much more than your typical sports bar. Their lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and their signature 29-degree beers.
SCHERERVILLE, IN
panoramanow.com

Hobart Indiana is THE Place For Live Entertainment

Bobcat Goldthwait performing New Years Eve in Hobart,. Robert Francis “Bobcat” Goldthwait (born May 26, 1962) is an American actor, comedian, director and screenwriter, known for his dark comedy stand-up act, delivered through an energetic stage persona with an unusual raspy and high-pitched voice. He came to prominence with his stand-up specials and his acting roles, including Zed in the Police Academy franchise and Eliot Loudermilk in Scrooged.
HOBART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

Clarity Clinical to Open Merrillville Location

Clarity Clinical, a Munster-based mental health provider, has signed a long-term lease to occupy approximately 2,700 square feet at 800 e. 86th Avenue in Merrillville. Clarity will be located next to GNIAR, who occupies the remainder of the 16,000 square foot building. Clarity specializes in adult psychiatry services and adult, child, and couples/families psychotherapy services. Clarity’s providers specialize in a wide range of mental and behavioral health concerns and utilize a client-centered approach to meet the diverse needs of each individual client. Parties with an interest in Clarity’s services are encouraged to call 219-595-0043 or visit claritynwi.com.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
nwi.life

Northwest Health Recognized for Excellence in Infant and Maternal Health

Two Northwest Health hospitals were was recently recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. INspire, funded by...
INDIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
LA PORTE, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Weekly COVID-19 data, released December 30, 2022

CHICAGO, Ill. (December 30, 2022) – Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,969,832 cases, including 35,761 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,767 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the...
ILLINOIS STATE

