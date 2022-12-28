The Urban League of Northwest Indiana has been engaged in serving the communities of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte Counties. Our organization works to promote, encourage and enhance services to improve social, educational, and economic conditions of African Americans, minorities, and all other groups in our region in the areas of education, financial literacy, health & wellness, civic & civil leadership and diversity. In collaboration with partners and donors we have been able to offer emergency food and rental assistance, scholarships for high school and returning adult students, and assist with free tax filing through our VITA program.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO