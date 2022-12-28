Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Related
Northwest Indiana hospital's ER department closes
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott has lost his fight to keep the emergency room at the Franciscan Health hospital open. The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a lower court order and now the ER is closed as of today as originally planned.
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Valparaiso
Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Ashleigh Peterson, DNP, APRN, FNP-C. Peterson joined the family medicine practice of Sudhakar Garlapati, M.D., at the Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care office located at 401 Wall St. in Valparaiso. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that adding new practitioners is...
nwi.life
McColly Charities gives back year-round
Being a good neighbor is more important than ever. With 21 offices around Northwest Indiana, Chicago Southland and Central Illinois, McColly Real Estate works year-round to support its clients and the communities they serve. “McColly Charities is another entity within McColly Real Estate," Lionel Sanchez, McColly Marketing Director said. “It's...
Back on the court: After difficult diagnosis, family, teammates and strangers lift Frankfort senior
FRANKFORT, Ill. — A year ago today, Frankfort High School senior Jayden Skinner wasn't sure if he'd play baseball or basketball again. In fact, he wasn't sure if his life would ever return to normal. After a difficult medical diagnosis, he's on the mend - and his story is inspiring Indiana.
nwi.life
Caravel Autism Health to Open First Indiana Location in Munster
Caravel Autism Health has signed a long term lease to occupy approximately 5,500 square feet at 10419 Calumet Court in Munster. The space is adjacent to the Kiddie Academy. Caravel provides ABA Therapy services and has dozens of locations in seven states. Munster will be their first location in Indiana. Caravel plans to open in late Q1 of 2022. Interested parties are encourage to visit caravelautism.com or call 708-998-4261.
nwi.life
Final Days!! Donate ULNWI Today!
The Urban League of Northwest Indiana has been engaged in serving the communities of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte Counties. Our organization works to promote, encourage and enhance services to improve social, educational, and economic conditions of African Americans, minorities, and all other groups in our region in the areas of education, financial literacy, health & wellness, civic & civil leadership and diversity. In collaboration with partners and donors we have been able to offer emergency food and rental assistance, scholarships for high school and returning adult students, and assist with free tax filing through our VITA program.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City medical staff accepting scholarship applications
LaPorte County high school seniors interested in healthcare careers can apply through March 1. The Franciscan Health Michigan City medical staff is accepting scholarship applications through March 1 from LaPorte County high school seniors interested in healthcare careers. The medical staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City voted unanimously in 2021...
nwi.life
Twin Peaks Coming to Schererville
Twin Peaks is set to take over the former 7,778 SF Houlihan’s restaurant in Schererville’s Fountain Park Shopping Center. Twin Peak signed a long-term lease located at 1550 US-41 with plans to start the remodel in Q1 of 2023. The Texas-based chain bills itself as much more than your typical sports bar. Their lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and their signature 29-degree beers.
panoramanow.com
Hobart Indiana is THE Place For Live Entertainment
Bobcat Goldthwait performing New Years Eve in Hobart,. Robert Francis “Bobcat” Goldthwait (born May 26, 1962) is an American actor, comedian, director and screenwriter, known for his dark comedy stand-up act, delivered through an energetic stage persona with an unusual raspy and high-pitched voice. He came to prominence with his stand-up specials and his acting roles, including Zed in the Police Academy franchise and Eliot Loudermilk in Scrooged.
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
nwi.life
Clarity Clinical to Open Merrillville Location
Clarity Clinical, a Munster-based mental health provider, has signed a long-term lease to occupy approximately 2,700 square feet at 800 e. 86th Avenue in Merrillville. Clarity will be located next to GNIAR, who occupies the remainder of the 16,000 square foot building. Clarity specializes in adult psychiatry services and adult, child, and couples/families psychotherapy services. Clarity’s providers specialize in a wide range of mental and behavioral health concerns and utilize a client-centered approach to meet the diverse needs of each individual client. Parties with an interest in Clarity’s services are encouraged to call 219-595-0043 or visit claritynwi.com.
CBS News
Appeals court gives green light for Franciscan Health to close ER in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- The Indiana Court of Appeals on Friday overturned a lower court order and gave the green light for the hospital to close. The hospital had planned to close at the end of the year Saturday and will now do so. In a statement, the hospital said:
'Travesty': Mayor furious as Hammond, Indiana's only hospital prepares to permanently close
"Would you want to be gasping for breath for 10 to 15 minutes extra when you have a hospital right here, that's been here for 120 years."
nwi.life
Northwest Health Recognized for Excellence in Infant and Maternal Health
Two Northwest Health hospitals were was recently recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. INspire, funded by...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.
Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzalez (Center) stands with his wife, family and friends as they celebrate Alicia's House Christmas.Photo byJohn Smith. The Chicago Heights Alicia’s House Christmas Food Event is a a ten year tradition.
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released December 30, 2022
CHICAGO, Ill. (December 30, 2022) – Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,969,832 cases, including 35,761 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,767 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the...
Comments / 0