cryptoglobe.com
Arcane Research Senior Analyst Explains Why ‘Binance Is the Clear Winner of 2022’
On Friday (30 December 2022), Vetle Lunde, a Senior Analyst at Arcane Research, the research arm of Oslo-based crypto investment firm Arcane Assets AS, highlighted Binance’s impressive list of achievements in 2022. Lunde wrote:. “No matter how you look at it in terms of trading activity, Binance dominates the...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Becomes One of Ethereum Whales’ Biggest Holdings as SHIBArmy Grows
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become one of the top holdings of the largest whales on the Ethereum network at a time in which the SHIBArmy keeps on growing and SHIB’s burn rate helps its supply drop. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Staking Arrives on iOS Devices via Trust Wallet
The team behind Binance’s official non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet app, Trust Wallet, has recently announced support for staking Cardano ($ADA) on its iOS application, allowing users to earn interest on their $ADA holdings while securing the network on these devices. According to Trust Wallet, Cardano staking is now also available...
cryptoglobe.com
Meta’s Former Head of Crypto: Market Will Probably Not Recover Until 2025
On Friday (30 December 2022), David Marcus, Facebook’s former Head of Messenger and Head of Crypto (more specifically, the Head of the Novi digital wallet), shared his predictions for 2023. Between May 2018 and December 2021, Marcus was working at Meta Platforms, Inc. (previously known as Facebook, Inc.) on...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Explains Why He Is ‘Very Excited About Bitcoin’
On Friday (30 December 2022), Robert Kiyosaki, the highly successful author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” series of personal finance books, explained why he is ‘very excited’ about Bitcoin and adding to his $BTC holdings. “Rich Dad Poor Dad“, which is one of the top...
cryptoglobe.com
BitMEX and Kraken in the Lead With Regard to Proof-of-Reserve Status, Says Nic Carter
On Thursday (29 December 2022), Coin Metrics Co-Founder Nic Carter looked at how various major centralized exchanges are doing in terms of providing Proof of Reserves (PoR). Here is how Carter, who has long been a strong proponent of custodial service providers in the crypto space having a Proof of Reserves program, explains this concept:
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Market Panic Leads to Significant Investment Product AUM and Volume Declines: Report
In 2022, cryptocurrency investment products’ assets under management (AUM) and average daily volumes saw a significant decrease due to the current state of panic in the cryptocurrency market after the collapse of FTX and rumors of similar problems at other exchanges. Average daily volumes have dropped by 74.1% to...
cryptoglobe.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price History: What Price Did DOGE Start At?
Dogecoin ($DOGE) is probably the most famous meme-inspired cryptocurrency, both in the crypto world and outside of it, mostly thanks to the endorsement of various celebrities, including Elon Musk. But where did the price of DOGE start at?. DOGE started as a memecoin in 2013 —a joke to make fun...
cryptoglobe.com
Litecoin ($LTC) and Binance’s $BNB See Whale Transactions Rise, Says Crypto Analytics Platform
Whale transactions for Litecoin ($LTC), a cryptocurrency that’s often referred to as the silver to Bitcoin’s gold, and for Binance’s native tokens $BNB and $BUSD have recently surged, suggesting significant moves are being made. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Litecoin, Binance Coin, and Binance USD have...
cryptoglobe.com
The Popularity of Cryptocurrencies at Online Casinos
