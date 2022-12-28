ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arcane Research Senior Analyst Explains Why ‘Binance Is the Clear Winner of 2022’

On Friday (30 December 2022), Vetle Lunde, a Senior Analyst at Arcane Research, the research arm of Oslo-based crypto investment firm Arcane Assets AS, highlighted Binance’s impressive list of achievements in 2022. Lunde wrote:. “No matter how you look at it in terms of trading activity, Binance dominates the...
Cardano ($ADA) Staking Arrives on iOS Devices via Trust Wallet

The team behind Binance’s official non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet app, Trust Wallet, has recently announced support for staking Cardano ($ADA) on its iOS application, allowing users to earn interest on their $ADA holdings while securing the network on these devices. According to Trust Wallet, Cardano staking is now also available...
Meta’s Former Head of Crypto: Market Will Probably Not Recover Until 2025

On Friday (30 December 2022), David Marcus, Facebook’s former Head of Messenger and Head of Crypto (more specifically, the Head of the Novi digital wallet), shared his predictions for 2023. Between May 2018 and December 2021, Marcus was working at Meta Platforms, Inc. (previously known as Facebook, Inc.) on...
BitMEX and Kraken in the Lead With Regard to Proof-of-Reserve Status, Says Nic Carter

On Thursday (29 December 2022), Coin Metrics Co-Founder Nic Carter looked at how various major centralized exchanges are doing in terms of providing Proof of Reserves (PoR). Here is how Carter, who has long been a strong proponent of custodial service providers in the crypto space having a Proof of Reserves program, explains this concept:
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price History: What Price Did DOGE Start At?

Dogecoin ($DOGE) is probably the most famous meme-inspired cryptocurrency, both in the crypto world and outside of it, mostly thanks to the endorsement of various celebrities, including Elon Musk. But where did the price of DOGE start at?. DOGE started as a memecoin in 2013 —a joke to make fun...
The Popularity of Cryptocurrencies at Online Casinos

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.

