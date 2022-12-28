Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
China Set to Debut NFT Marketplace in the New Year
China will open its first ever authorized platform for trading non-fungible token (NFT) on January 1st, 2023, according to an article from local media outlet Sina News that was published on December 28. The state-owned Chinese Technology Trade and Art Exhibitions China, along with the privately-owned Huban Digital Copyrights Ltd....
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
thecoinrise.com
Investors of FTX, Celsius Network, Others Sells Off Claims
It all seems to be coming to an end for many creditors of troubled crypto firms like FTX that filed for bankruptcy in 2022. With no plan to wait any further for the lengthy bankruptcy proceedings, a large number of investors with claims in FTX, Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and BlockFi have decided to transfer them to other investment firms. These investors do not intend to wait out the bankruptcy process or even find out the verdict at the end.
thecoinrise.com
Cardano Leads as Blockchain With Highest Development Activity in 2022
Proof-of-Stake (PoS) open-source ecosystem Cardano (ADA) has managed to maintain its peak position in terms of blockchain development activity this year. Interestingly, this is the second time in a row that Cardano would lead development activity as it also topped the charts in 2021. The bearish market fueled by the implosion of the Bahamian-headquartered FTX Derivatives Exchange was not enough to derail the winning ecosystem.
thecoinrise.com
Galaxy Digital CEO Tags Helios $65M Deal a ‘Transformative Acquisition’
Mike Novogratz, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Galaxy Digital Holdings which plans to acquire flagship facility Helios mining has tagged the deal a “transformative acquisition” for the firm. This is because Galaxy Digital plans to expand its Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations in the coming year. The brewing...
thecoinrise.com
Binance Confirms Integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay
The leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, stated on December 29 that its users can now purchase cryptocurrencies using both Apple Pay and Google Pay. Following the collaborations and expansion plans with the two renowned platforms, which are two of the most frequently utilized payment methods worldwide, it will be much simpler for Binance users to purchase and sell cryptocurrency.
thecoinrise.com
Global Crypto Funding Decline Gradually in Q3 – Report
The year started with so much vigor for the crypto ecosystem riding on Bitcoin (BTC) which topped its all-time high of $69,000 in November of the previous year. At the same time, venture funding also gained traction with many investors showing interest in pushing their funds into digital assets-based projects.
thecoinrise.com
BMW Inks Partnership With Web3 Outfits Coinweb and BNB Chain
The German multinational manufacturer of passenger motor vehicles, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) has caught the metaverse fever as it has joined a growing list of automakers who are either issuing or exploring the Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) space. Interestingly BMW has joined forces with Coinweb, a cross-chain computation platform, and...
thecoinrise.com
Binance Alerts 8M Users of 3Commas API Key Exploitation
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has taken to Twitter to alert his eight million followers that there was an API key leak on 3Commas, a cryptocurrency trade management platform. Effective immediately, Zhao recommended that any user who...
thecoinrise.com
Publicly Listed Miners Sold Almost 100% of Their Mined BTC in 2022
With the price of Bitcoin (BTC) on a steady decline, publicly listed Bitcoin miners have had to sell almost all of the BTC they mined in 2022. According to a recent report which surveyed data from 10 public miners including Riot, Core Scientific, Bitfarms Cleans Park, Marathon, Hut8, HIVE, Iris Energy, Argo, and Bit Digital, a total of 40,700 BTC was collectively mined from January 1 to November 30. About 40,300 representing nearly 100% of the mined Bitcoin were also sold during this period.
thecoinrise.com
Italian Legislators Approve Crypto Capital Gains Tax in 2023
The Italian government has won a vote of confidence over its 2023 expansionary budget and obtained approval from the parliament to tax crypto. Based on the approval, a 26% gain tax has been imposed on all crypto businesses in Italy. The 26% capital gains tax will only be applied to...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto volatility creates an opportunity for all investors
Volatility at first glance is a minus of cryptocurrencies. Indeed, due to sharp jumps, it is impossible to calmly invest in crypto and store capital in it. But is it really so? Perhaps exchange rate fluctuations can be used to advantage?. All you have to do is “simply” buy low...
thecoinrise.com
Bahamas Regulator Froze $3.5B to Refund Affected FTX Users
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas has announced plans to deliver FTX frozen assets to the exchange’s customers who are the rightful owners. After seizing FTX assets in mid-November as an “urgent interim regulatory action” which it said was vital to “protect the interests of clients and creditors”, the Bahamian regulator says it currently holds FTX’s $3.5 billion worth of assets according to the market price at the time of transfer.
