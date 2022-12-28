Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard discusses benefits of reserve players coming into Western Michigan game late
Greg Gard noted the benefits of a tune-up game against Western Michigan on Friday. This was much a needed breather for the team, and it showed on the court. Wisconsin held on for a 10-point win and the starters contributed to the double-digit win. Some of the starters were taken out in the final 2 minutes of the game and Gard gave other reserved players time on the floor at the end of the game.
Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over Oklahoma State
Kansas improved to 12-1 (1-0 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with a 69-67 win over Oklahoma State. It was far from a pretty performance from the Jayhawks, who struggled defensively in the first half and allowed Oklahoma State to score 45 points. KU entered the break trailing 45-30 but came out of the half on fire, cutting the lead to two points with a 19-5 run. It was a close game down the stretch and Kevin McCullar came up with a big made 3 to take the lead and block on the second to last possession to officially push KU to victory.
Wisconsin lands star quarterback in transfer portal
The Wisconsin Badgers are entering a new era under newly signed head coach Luke Fickell, and they may have just landed their new starting quarterback for the 2023 season in the college football transfer portal. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai revealed on Thursday night that he was entering the transfer portal, and has made his decision Read more... The post Wisconsin lands star quarterback in transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look
You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
The 2-4-7: Takeaways, key numbers, top performers from Oklahoma State's loss vs. Kansas
What a performance by the former Jayhawk. In his second game back inside Allen Fieldhouse, Bryce Thompson went off for a season-high 23 points, knocking down seven (!!) 3-pointers. He added two more from the free-throw line to lead all scorers in the game. Thompson has now made 16 3-pointers in the last three games for Oklahoma State. During that stretch, he is a combined 16-for-27 (59.3%) from beyond the arc.
College Basketball Odds: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Western Michigan Broncos take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Western Michigan Wisconsin prediction and pick. The Wisconsin Badgers might have sorted out their problems and dealt with their deficiencies, but we can’t know for sure. Wisconsin has a 9-2 record, but a recent win over Iowa doesn’t look nearly as good now as it did when it happened. Iowa has crashed, losing to Eastern Illinois by nine points at home (in a game it was favored to win by 31.5 points) and then getting sandblasted by Nebraska. The win over Marquette in overtime looks better, but the five-point win over Maryland looks worse, given that Maryland no-showed against UCLA after the Terps’ loss to the Badgers. Wisconsin played a ton of close games in November and early December, beating Dayton by one point and losing at home to Wake Forest by three. The margins have been so small for the Badgers that it’s hard to know where they stand in late December. Coach Greg Gard has a team with plenty of potential, but the pieces haven’t fully come together, at least not yet. A lot of college basketball analysts need to see more from Wisconsin before upgrading this team in various projections for the remainder of the season.
Postgame Notes: No. 4 Kansas 69, Oklahoma State 67
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. December 31, 2022 | Lawrence, Kansas | Allen Fieldhouse | Attendance: N/a. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 8-5 overall, 0-1 Big 12 | Kansas 12-1, 1-0 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Bryce Thompson - 23, Assists...
Three observations from Kansas' 69-67 win over Oklahoma State
KU basketball’s streak of victories to open conference play continued on Saturday with a 69-67 win over Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks haven’t lost a conference opener since 1991 and that will continue, thanks to a made layup from KJ Adams with seconds to play, which secured the win for KU.
Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart
PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy
A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison La Follette’s Alayna West leads state in scoring following record-breaking games | Sports
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison La Follette junior Alayna West is a gamechanger and describes herself as a “very intense player.” However, she doesn’t let that competitive nature interfere with her love of the game. “Honestly, I just try to have fun and I feel like I...
Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
captimes.com
Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns
With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
Rayshawn Smith dies in prison
(WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died. The Will County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Smith, 46, died Dec. 25. He was in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Smith was transferred from the Winnebago County Jail to Stateville Northern […]
