Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Cashed Out $684K Days After Posting Bail
With the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) still in progress, the founder of the defunct FTX Exchange has again made headlines after allegedly cashing out $684,000 which possibly flaunts one of the terms of his bail conditions. According to on-chain data analysis shared in a. by BowTiedIguana, a DeFi analyst,...
Lula set for inauguration to preside over polarized Brazil
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in Sunday in the capital of Brasilia and assume office for the third time, marking the culmination of a political comeback sure to thrill supporters and enrage opponents in a fiercely polarized nation. But Lula’s presidency is unlikely to be like his previous two mandates, coming after the tightest presidential race in more than three decades in Brazil and resistance to his taking office by some of his opponents, political analysts...
thecoinrise.com
Bithumb Largest Shareholder Commits Suicide in His Home
Mr. Park, the Vice President of Bithumb’s largest shareholder Vident was found dead in his home on Friday. According to multiple reports, the C-suite Vident executive who has been under investigation by South Korean authorities was reported to have committed suicide. Park was being investigated by prosecutors in South Korea for his involvement in fraud and manipulation of stock prices that belonged to Bithumb associates including Vident, Inbiogen, and Bucket Studio.
Comments / 0