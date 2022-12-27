Read full article on original website
Related
2 dead after crash on Hwy 178 in Kern Canyon
The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person. The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m.
Bakersfield Now
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision
Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
kernvalleysun.com
Bakersfield man dies in auto accident
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Man found dead in Kern Canyon possible missing man
The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Monday, December 26th.
1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
Man hit by car in Downtown Bakersfield
A man was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Dec 30. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and F Street.
CHP to have Maximum Enforcement Period, conduct DUI Checkpoint
As everyone gets ready to ring in 2023, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is urging those who plan on drinking to have a plan before they go out and celebrate.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO investigating possible shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting in east Bakersfield Friday night. It's unconfirmed what happened but as of 8:50 p.m., the area of Center Street and Pesante Road is closed for investigation. This story is developing and will be updated once...
2 men in custody after BPD discover catalytic converter chop shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged illegal chop shop based in a condemned residence in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress Wednesday morning in an uninhabited residence in the 2100 block […]
Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Mojave area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment […]
KMPH.com
Family searching for missing dog last seen at gas station in Kern County
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is searching for their dog that has gone missing and was last seen in the car at a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. Iris was...
legalexaminer.com
Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield
A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
Bakersfield Police Department discovers chop shop, arrests 2
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a chop shop containing multiple stolen vehicles at an uninhabited and code-enforced substandard house in South Bakersfield on Wed, Dec 28.
Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find Emilee Escalante, 16. Escalante was last seen on Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court. Escalante is described as 5 feet tall, weighing […]
4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
Firearms, drugs seized, 1 arrested after search warrant in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said. According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect who stabbed 2 people in Terra Bella, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old has been identified as the suspect in a double stabbing in Terra Bella, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced on Tuesday. Detectives identified Elias Mosqueda, 28, as the suspect in the incident. Officials say around two hours after the stabbing, Mosqueda was tracked down in Bakersfield by police […]
Comments / 0