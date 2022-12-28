Read full article on original website
Carmen
3d ago
What a surprise, he wants to expand an already unsuccessful govt; completely missed this massive fraud, overtaxing to the tune of $17 billion dollars and, his fix-it plan will require more tax money to fund it.
missline
2d ago
If he wanted to truly protect fraud he’d make himself not exist. He is true fraud. Has not been any good at all for MN. Has made us more dangerous and full of free loaders snd thugs! That is Walz.
Freedom Jaeger
2d ago
Tell me! What’s the reason this was not done in Walz’s last term ? I guess he needed some campaign funds! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 GET THE MONEY BACK TO MINNESOTA AND THE UNITED STATES THAT WAS FRAUD!😡😡😡😡😡😡
boreal.org
Governor Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to provide emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel in Minnesota. This order helps address the high demand for propane with the start of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across the state depend on propane...
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST
New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
boreal.org
Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane
Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
Ryan Winkler Along With MN Is Ready Will Run A New Campaign To Legalize Adult-Use Cannabis Bill In 2023
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. On Thursday, a group of Minnesota activists unveiled the next phase of their campaign to legalize marijuana in the state.
Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol
MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
boreal.org
State report: Black Minnesotans killed at disproportionate rate in police encounters
The Minnesota Department of Health released a report Friday saying Black Minnesotans are only 7 percent of the population but were 27 percent of the deaths by use of force. Most of the deaths by force overall were due to gunshot wounds. John Minchillo | AP. December 31, 2022 from...
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell prepares for 1st legislative session
When the gavel drops to convene the new legislative session of the Minnesota House of Representatives, newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell will be one of the 47 “newbies” who will be sworn in precisely at noon Tuesday, Jan. 3. Pursell, of Northfield, and the 46 other newly...
KNOX News Radio
Potential changes to MN voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Miller to immediately introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits
When the new legislative session begins in January, Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.
boreal.org
Minnesota Department of Health report looks to find upstream solutions for reducing suicides, accidents and use-of-force deaths occurring during law enforcement encounters & calls
From the Minnesota Department of Health - December 29, 2022. A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found that during 2016-2021 there were 177 fatalities that occurred during law enforcement service calls and encounters in Minnesota, where 45% were due to interpersonal use of force, 31% were suicides, 22% were accidents and the remaining had a cause that could not be determined.
mprnews.org
With over 3,000 COVID deaths in Minnesota this year, threats remain
Now that we have reached year’s end, it is time to take stock. In terms of COVID-19 data, Minnesota ends the calendar year with:. 670,000 confirmed cases. This is higher than the state’s 639,000 cases in 2021 and 428,000 in 2020 (starting with the first official case on March 5, 2020).
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers
Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
A look at the new minimum wage rates in Minnesota, effective 2023
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. A large employer is a company that has an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000, while a small employer has an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000.
Southern Minnesota News
New child support guidelines go into effect January 1
New guidelines go into effect on January 1 for Minnesota child support. The Minnesota Child Support Task Force gave recommendations to remedy known issues and increase fairness to parents before legislation to change the guidelines passed in 2021. A basic support table that will incorporate more up-to-date economic data on...
fergusnow.com
Weekly MN Flu Update
(St. Paul, MN) — Flu activity in the state appears to be on the decline but the number of deaths continues to rise. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 154 people were hospitalized with influenza complications last week – down from 289 the previous week. The weekly update...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Outgoing Hennepin County attorney reflects on six terms
After spending nearly a third of his adult life in public service, first as a Minnesota state legislator, then in a total of six terms in two separate stints as Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman will retire in January. Sitting recently in his office, Freeman told the MSR, “I’ve been...
kfgo.com
DNR updates wolf management plan, decision about hunting season on hold
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota DNR has finalized its updated management plan that will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation over the next decade. The agency’s Dan Stark indicated that it’s basically an extension of what’s already been done over a number of years.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Minnesota foundations award over $9.9 million in community grants
The Saint Paul & Minnesota, F.R. Bigelow, and Mardag foundations have announced that, together and independently, they have awarded more than $9.9 million to nonprofits in the state. The second round of grantmaking in 2022 will support a diverse range of organizations working to build strength across Minnesota communities. Recipients...
kmrskkok.com
After medical treatment Ebnet returns to MN
(Benson MN-) The Swift County Monitor News reports a Benson school teacher accused of sexual misconduct has returned to the state after leaving Minnesota for medical reasons. Earlier this month, the attorney for 60-year-old Roger Ebnet of Benson asked that Ebnet be allowed to leave the state. Ebnet is charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and after arraignment, was released after posting a $25,000 bond. Shortly afterward, medical personnel were dispatched to his house on the report of a drug overdose, and he was taken to the hospital. Ebnet’s next scheduled court date is an omnibus hearing January 31st.
