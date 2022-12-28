ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmen
3d ago

What a surprise, he wants to expand an already unsuccessful govt; completely missed this massive fraud, overtaxing to the tune of $17 billion dollars and, his fix-it plan will require more tax money to fund it.

missline
2d ago

If he wanted to truly protect fraud he’d make himself not exist. He is true fraud. Has not been any good at all for MN. Has made us more dangerous and full of free loaders snd thugs! That is Walz.

Freedom Jaeger
2d ago

Tell me! What’s the reason this was not done in Walz’s last term ? I guess he needed some campaign funds! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 GET THE MONEY BACK TO MINNESOTA AND THE UNITED STATES THAT WAS FRAUD!😡😡😡😡😡😡

kroxam.com

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST

New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane

Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Potential changes to MN voting laws

An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller to immediately introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits

When the new legislative session begins in January, Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota Department of Health report looks to find upstream solutions for reducing suicides, accidents and use-of-force deaths occurring during law enforcement encounters & calls

From the Minnesota Department of Health - December 29, 2022. A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found that during 2016-2021 there were 177 fatalities that occurred during law enforcement service calls and encounters in Minnesota, where 45% were due to interpersonal use of force, 31% were suicides, 22% were accidents and the remaining had a cause that could not be determined.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers

Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

A look at the new minimum wage rates in Minnesota, effective 2023

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. A large employer is a company that has an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000, while a small employer has an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

New child support guidelines go into effect January 1

New guidelines go into effect on January 1 for Minnesota child support. The Minnesota Child Support Task Force gave recommendations to remedy known issues and increase fairness to parents before legislation to change the guidelines passed in 2021. A basic support table that will incorporate more up-to-date economic data on...
MINNESOTA STATE
fergusnow.com

Weekly MN Flu Update

(St. Paul, MN) — Flu activity in the state appears to be on the decline but the number of deaths continues to rise. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 154 people were hospitalized with influenza complications last week – down from 289 the previous week. The weekly update...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Outgoing Hennepin County attorney reflects on six terms

After spending nearly a third of his adult life in public service, first as a Minnesota state legislator, then in a total of six terms in two separate stints as Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman will retire in January. Sitting recently in his office, Freeman told the MSR, “I’ve been...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Minnesota foundations award over $9.9 million in community grants

The Saint Paul & Minnesota, F.R. Bigelow, and Mardag foundations have announced that, together and independently, they have awarded more than $9.9 million to nonprofits in the state. The second round of grantmaking in 2022 will support a diverse range of organizations working to build strength across Minnesota communities. Recipients...
MINNESOTA STATE
kmrskkok.com

After medical treatment Ebnet returns to MN

(Benson MN-) The Swift County Monitor News reports a Benson school teacher accused of sexual misconduct has returned to the state after leaving Minnesota for medical reasons. Earlier this month, the attorney for 60-year-old Roger Ebnet of Benson asked that Ebnet be allowed to leave the state. Ebnet is charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and after arraignment, was released after posting a $25,000 bond. Shortly afterward, medical personnel were dispatched to his house on the report of a drug overdose, and he was taken to the hospital. Ebnet’s next scheduled court date is an omnibus hearing January 31st.
