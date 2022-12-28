Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Tettegouche State Park hit by winter storms; staff say it could take weeks to clear trails without volunteers
The North Shore experienced two major winter storms throughout the month of December, causing power outages, structural damage, and more. Many snowshoeing, skiing, and snowmobile trails have been impacted by downed trees around the area. One spot, in particular, is Tettegouche State Park in Silver Bay, Minnesota. According to a...
boreal.org
Cook County community members share words of thanks to those who keep us safe during winter storms
Photo provided Pictured (L-R): Wes Higgins, Steve Olson, Greg Thompson, Josh Dix, Danny Berglund, Norris Klegstad, Jesse Backstrom, Warren Hagen, Justin Thompson, Ben Hadley. Not Pictured: Curt Laboda, Kelly Schliep, Rusty Johnson, Nate Carlson, Matt Nesheim. From Boreal Community Media - December 31, 2022. The say goes that "not all...
boreal.org
What are the most-checked-out books at Grand Marais, Ely, and other Minnesota libraries? See the list
Minnesota has over 300 libraries but what materials are being checked out the most? We contacted libraries across the state to find out. Evan Frost | MPR News. There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you.
boreal.org
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
Quinn Gorham - Northern News Now - December 29, 2022. A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm.
boreal.org
COUNTY CONNECTIONS: 2022 Final Levy and TNT
The county approved a 2023 preliminary levy of $11,601,646 on September 13. This was an increase of 5.5% over the 2022 levy and determined the upper limit for the 2023 final levy. The board also set the date for the truth-in-taxation (TNT) meeting as Tuesday November 29 at 6:00 p.m.
boreal.org
Winter Home Safety
From the Cook County Emergency Management Department • December 29, 2022. Cook County Emergency Management would like to share some friendly winter safety reminders as we move into the new year and rest of winter. Many of us use wood for heating. Please make sure to burn clean, dry...
boreal.org
A roundup of Cook County New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events
Ready to ring in the New Year? Here is a compilation of upcoming New Year's Eve & New Year's Day events in the Cook County area. If you know of a New Year's event not listed, please reach out to us at [email protected] and we'll add it to the list.
Comments / 0