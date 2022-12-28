ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

What are the most-checked-out books at Grand Marais, Ely, and other Minnesota libraries? See the list

Minnesota has over 300 libraries but what materials are being checked out the most? We contacted libraries across the state to find out. Evan Frost | MPR News. There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

COUNTY CONNECTIONS: 2022 Final Levy and TNT

The county approved a 2023 preliminary levy of $11,601,646 on September 13. This was an increase of 5.5% over the 2022 levy and determined the upper limit for the 2023 final levy. The board also set the date for the truth-in-taxation (TNT) meeting as Tuesday November 29 at 6:00 p.m.
boreal.org

Winter Home Safety

From the Cook County Emergency Management Department • December 29, 2022. Cook County Emergency Management would like to share some friendly winter safety reminders as we move into the new year and rest of winter. Many of us use wood for heating. Please make sure to burn clean, dry...
COOK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy