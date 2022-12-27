January is a great time of year to visit St. Augustine, Florida. The weather is nice compared to up north, and holiday cheer is shining throughout the town. January is not ideal beach weather in Northern Florida, but it is great for exploring. January typically brings Mid 60 temperatures, while July temps are near 90 degrees. With 60-70 degree temps, you can easily hop on and off the trolley, go in and out of businesses, and explore attractions comfortably. Here are some of the best things to do in St. Augustine in January.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO