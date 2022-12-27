Read full article on original website
St. Augustine hosts Light Up the Night Fireworks Show to celebrate the new year
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Join the City of St. Augustine Beach for a spectacular fireworks show on December 31, 2022. The fireworks display is the final event in the city’s 2022 Light Up the BEACH! holiday season. The fireworks are shot off the St. Johns County Pier (350...
Davis family sells more property to finish the year
Over two days in December the Davis family, founders of the Winn-Dixie grocery chain, sold $109 million of Northeast Florida property. On Dec. 28, through DDI Inc., the family sold three parcels in St. Johns County for a total of $24.2 million. The sale comprises 213 lots in Seabrook Village Phase 1 in the Nocatee master-planned community.
January Is A Great Time Of Year To Visit St. Augustine, Florida
January is a great time of year to visit St. Augustine, Florida. The weather is nice compared to up north, and holiday cheer is shining throughout the town. January is not ideal beach weather in Northern Florida, but it is great for exploring. January typically brings Mid 60 temperatures, while July temps are near 90 degrees. With 60-70 degree temps, you can easily hop on and off the trolley, go in and out of businesses, and explore attractions comfortably. Here are some of the best things to do in St. Augustine in January.
Feeding Northeast Florida doubling in size to meet growing need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest food bank on the First Coast says there are more mouths to feed than ever before. Feeding Northeast Florida puts food in the hands of 85,000 people a day, but the need is increasing. They are growing to meet the demand. CEO and President...
A Coastal Adventure from St. Augustine to Savannah
• Nombre de Dios (mission) • Savannah Historic District (Savannah, Georgia) Most readers will be familiar with Florida’s famed coastal drives running through popular destinations such as Miami and Tampa. In this space, we’re going to focus on one of our favorite routes that ought to be talked about a whole lot more: St. Augustine to Savannah, a three-hour driving tour full of beaches, history, and spectacular outdoor activities—with the added bonus of getting to experience Georgia too!
1 person dead, 1 taken to children’s hospital from Nocatee home, SJCFR says
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue has confirmed that first responders arrived at a residence in the Nocatee community at around 1 p.m. on Friday. Two people were discovered at a home on the 100 block of Bucktail Ave. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other, a child, was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville.
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
MEBANE, N.C. — A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida,...
Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5
Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.
St. Augustine Beach set to light up the night sky for New Year’s Eve
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Beach is asking everyone to come out and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show for New Years Eve. The display is the final event in the city’s 2022 Light Up the BEACH! Holiday season. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
Hot jobs in Florida for 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the state, Florida’s unemployment rate has dropped to 2.6 percent which is the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states. The state’s labor force grew by 7,000 while the national labor force declined by 0.01 percent in November. Alexandra...
8th Grade Teacher Busts A Move In Classroom Dance-Off
RIVERVIEW, FL– It’s a dance battle like no other. An 8th grade teacher competes in a dance-off against one of her students. The Florida teacher decided to give the students a little break during exams and she turned the classroom into a dance party. The student had some...
Crash involving train closes multiple lanes in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a semi-truck and train has lanes blocked on State Road 16 and US 1 Friday night, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. In a tweet, the agency said that lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time...
Jacksonville ranked 2nd by Forbes for 'Best Places to Live in Florida'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's easy living here in the Bold City. With great beaches, waterways and a melting pot of culture, it's no secret that our city is truly one-of-a-kind. Forbes thinks so too. The outlet recently recognized Jacksonville as the second 'Best Place to Live in Florida'. Tampa...
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributaries
Something is lurking in Florida's waterways. You may not have noticed it, and you may not have known to fear it, but its deadly presence is becoming more noticeable. This silent killer? Nutrients, and lots of them.
Judge grants 'Stand Your Ground' motion in deadly Dos Gatos shooting in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — Murder charges against a St. Augustine man were dismissed by a judge Friday, who said the shooting was justifiable self-defense. The order granting Luis Casado’s 'Stand Your Ground' motion means he will no longer face criminal charges for the May 2021 death of Adam Amoia.
Florida toll relief program goes into effect Sunday; here’s how it works
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers who frequent Florida’s toll roads can expect to start getting some of that money back in the new year. The state recently set aside $500 million for a new toll relief program that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law this month. It goes into effect Sunday.
