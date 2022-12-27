ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Davis family sells more property to finish the year

Over two days in December the Davis family, founders of the Winn-Dixie grocery chain, sold $109 million of Northeast Florida property. On Dec. 28, through DDI Inc., the family sold three parcels in St. Johns County for a total of $24.2 million. The sale comprises 213 lots in Seabrook Village Phase 1 in the Nocatee master-planned community.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
travelwithsara.com

January Is A Great Time Of Year To Visit St. Augustine, Florida

January is a great time of year to visit St. Augustine, Florida. The weather is nice compared to up north, and holiday cheer is shining throughout the town. January is not ideal beach weather in Northern Florida, but it is great for exploring. January typically brings Mid 60 temperatures, while July temps are near 90 degrees. With 60-70 degree temps, you can easily hop on and off the trolley, go in and out of businesses, and explore attractions comfortably. Here are some of the best things to do in St. Augustine in January.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
amazingamerica.com

A Coastal Adventure from St. Augustine to Savannah

• Nombre de Dios (mission) • Savannah Historic District (Savannah, Georgia) Most readers will be familiar with Florida’s famed coastal drives running through popular destinations such as Miami and Tampa. In this space, we’re going to focus on one of our favorite routes that ought to be talked about a whole lot more: St. Augustine to Savannah, a three-hour driving tour full of beaches, history, and spectacular outdoor activities—with the added bonus of getting to experience Georgia too!
SAVANNAH, GA
waltonoutdoors.com

Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5

Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Hot jobs in Florida for 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the state, Florida’s unemployment rate has dropped to 2.6 percent which is the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states. The state’s labor force grew by 7,000 while the national labor force declined by 0.01 percent in November. Alexandra...
FLORIDA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

8th Grade Teacher Busts A Move In Classroom Dance-Off

RIVERVIEW, FL– It’s a dance battle like no other. An 8th grade teacher competes in a dance-off against one of her students. The Florida teacher decided to give the students a little break during exams and she turned the classroom into a dance party. The student had some...
FLORIDA STATE

