utv44.com
Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
altoday.com
Friday is last day to turn in marijuana license applications
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) is still accepting applications from Alabama individuals and companies that want to be licensed to participate in the state’s new medical marijuana industry, but the deadline is Friday, December 30. Chey Garrigan, the founder and President of the Alabama Cannabis Industry Association, told...
Merrill: Audit program confirms accuracy of Alabama elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Tuesday announced the completion of the post-election audit pilot program. The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections. Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the probate judge, sheriff and appointed poll workers in each county. A copy of the audit results can be found at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2022-post-election-audit. For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.
Alabama to allow concealed guns without permit in 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Jan. 1 will become the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit that requires a background check. The new state law ends the requirement for a person to get a permit to legally carry a concealed handgun in public. A person can […]
Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking. “As...
WTOK-TV
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
LIST: Laws taking effect across Alabama in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting next year, people across Alabama will need to be aware of several new laws that will be implemented statewide. Here are the laws that will take effect in Alabama beginning in 2023: House Bill 272: Known as the “Constitutional Carry Bill,” the bill revises certain restrictions regarding the carrying or […]
WTOK-TV
MSDH proposes changes to medical marijuana regulations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program are up and running. But patients haven’t been able to access any products yet. A public comment period just ended at noon last Friday with the Mississippi Department of Health. They’re proposed tweaks to the regulations for everything from growers to patients and everything in between.
WTOK-TV
Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
Alabama DUI convictions result in steep consequences for repeat offenders
There are a bunch of moving parts in DUI cases. The consequences are severe for even first-time offenders, but repeat offenders see heightened consequences in Alabama.
Abandoned cars, homicide stats, a sheriff’s passing: Down in Alabama
Huntsville police were asking people to remove their cars that had been abandoned on icy roads. A pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Birmingham’s homicide total is closing in on a morbid and very old record. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
WTOK-TV
Mississippians can carry their driver’s license digitally on their smartphone
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With nearly 85% of Americans owning smartphones, we can now order groceries, pay for retail purchases, and even use them to store our driver’s license. The Mississippi Mobile ID allows Mississippians to carry their driver’s license digitally on their smartphone and is being billed as...
Alabama law enforcement say fentanyl-related overdose deaths continue to rise in 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s been another deadly year for drug overdoses in some parts of Alabama. So far this year, Baldwin County has seen 66 overdose deaths, two-thirds of which were fentanyl-related. “That’s created a real issue for us with regards to the number of overdose deaths that […]
wbrc.com
City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
Alabama prisons pick new inmate health care provider
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Corrections, for the second time this year, has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide health care services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tennessee, was chosen over three other companies that submitted proposals. The department said it would negotiate with YesCare and release information […]
WHNT-TV
Capital Murder Cases Going to Trial in 2023
Our team has followed a number of cases from the crime scene to the courtroom and sometimes beyond. A handful of the most severe of those cases are heading to trial in the new year. Capital Murder Cases Going to Trial in 2023. Our team has followed a number of...
aldailynews.com
New committee to look at expanding state’s shipping facilities
A newly formed standing House committee will focus on expanding Alabama’s shipping capabilities, not just at the Port of Mobile, but across the state. Part of that could mean incentivizing Alabama goods producers who ship their products to do so from Alabama facilities. “If you look at the resources...
alreporter.com
Laural Bunn to lead Alabama Propane Gas Association
The Secretary of State’s Office announced Wednesday that Laural Bunn, Supervisor of Voter Registration, has resigned from her current position to become the Executive Director for the Alabama Propane Gas Association (APGA). “I am extremely proud of the great work Laural has done with our office, and I know...
Water woes, home offices, remembering an actor: Down in Alabama
Full disclosure: Today’s episode of this news report is being delivered from a home studio that doubles as supper table. The mic’s right here next to some leftover Christmas banana pudding. Here’s what we have:. Water systems in parts of Alabama were still having trouble with water...
Alabama faces uncertainty in 2023 after year of death penalty troubles
When the clock struck midnight on Sept. 22 and again on Nov. 17, everything changed for the future of executions in Alabama. The midnight mark came after prison workers couldn’t start intravenous lines for the two men who were set to die on those nights. Those issues followed two other controversial executions the state carried out earlier in the year.
