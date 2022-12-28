Read full article on original website
KEYT
EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but has refrained from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. The EU’s executive arm says the BF.7 omicron variant prevalent in China was already circulating in Europe and that its threat hadn’t significantly grown. Considering the reluctance from several nations and experts, health officials from the 27-member bloc said after meeting on Thursday that they would continue talks on seeking a common approach to travel rules. After lifting travel restrictions imposed during the height of the pandemic, EU members agreed an “emergency brake” could be activated at short notice to meet an unexpected challenge.
KEYT
Iranian man’s death in France shakes distressed diaspora
PARIS (AP) — When a 38-year-old man anguished over the protests in Iran took his own life in the French city of Lyon this week, fellow members of the Iranian diaspora felt his pain. Three months into the anti-government protests, Iranians abroad are experiencing a spectrum of emotions. Activists and counselors hope Mohammad Moradi’s desperate act inspires others to reach out for help and to raise awareness of what’s happening in Iran. The Iranian Kurdish man arrived in France in 2019 with his wife and was pursuing a history PhD. In videos in Farsi and French recorded before his death, Moradi criticized Iran’s leadership. The recordings featured him saying, “When you see this video, I will be dead.”
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
KEYT
Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say suspected Islamic militants have attacked a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia, killing at least four people, including three officers. They say Friday’s attack also wounded 12 others, mostly conscripts who were taken to hospital. The media office of Ismailia province describes the attack as a terrorist one. State-run al-Qahera New television reports that security forces killed one of the attackers. It broadcast graphic footage purportedly showing a body, saying it was of the dead militant. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Egypt has been battling Islamic State group in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country.
KEYT
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there. Japan is facing rising case numbers and record-level deaths. The country reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths Thursday. That’s one day after reaching an earlier single-day record of 415 deaths. The daily death numbers are higher than at the peak of an earlier wave in August, when they exceeded 300. Experts say the reason for the latest increase is unclear but could be linked to worsening chronic illnesses among older patients. Japan is now reporting about 200,000 known daily cases.
KEYT
Charities say new Italian rules will limit rescues at sea
MILAN (AP) — Charities that rescue migrants at sea have complained that new measures adopted by Italy’s government will limit their rescue capacity, setting lives at risk. The government this week approved measures requiring rescue ships to request a port immediately after each rescue, and sail immediately to it once assigned without waiting for other rescues. Doctors Without Borders said Thursday the new rules will leave rescue zones uncovered “with the inevitable increase in the number of deaths.’’ Along with the new measures, Italian officials have been assigning ports further and further away from migrant routes. The Ocean Viking operated by the SOS Mediteranee group said Thursday it was heading to Ravenna, a four-day journey from the rescue zone, after rescuing 113 people.
KEYT
Libya says boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted
CAIRO (AP) — Coast guard forces in eastern Libya say they have intercepted a vessel carrying at least 700 migrants off the coast of the North African country. The coast guard said the boat was stopped Friday off the Mediterranean town of Moura, 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the eastern city of Benghazi. It said the migrants are of different nationalities and that those who illegally entered Libya will be handed over to their home countries. It was one of the largest interceptions in recent months of migrants sailing to Europe, a destination for thousands fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.
KEYT
7 dead in Turkish restaurant gas canister blast
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say a gas canister explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey has killed seven people. The governor of Aydin province tweeted the gas canister explosion had injured five others. The health minister tweeted that one of the injured was in critical condition and intubated with burns over 80% of the person’s body and was being transferred to western Izmir province for treatment. The public prosecutor’s office said the blast occurred at around 3:30 p.m (1230 GMT; 7:30 a.m. EST). as a gas canister was being changed at Turkish doner kebab shop. The statement said there were detention warrants out for five people. Footage showed firetrucks and ambulances at the scene.
KEYT
Canada to require COVID tests for passengers from China
OTTAWA, Canada (AP) — Canada plans to temporarily require people flying from China, Hong Kong and Macao to test negative for COVID-19 before leaving for Canada. The federal government said the requirement will apply to all air travelers aged two and older from the three countries and will begin on Jan. 5. The Canadian government said its new testing measure is “in response to the surge of COVID-19 in the People’s Republic of China and given the limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available on these cases.” The United States announced Wednesday it would require all travelers from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result before flying to the country.
KEYT
Lebanese and UN troops rescue migrants vessel, 2 killed
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s navy and U.N. peacekeepers have rescued more than 200 migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea hours after it left northern Lebanon’s coast, the military said in a statement. Two migrants were killed in the incident. The army statement said the vessel was carrying people “who were trying to illegally leave Lebanon’s territorial waters.” It said three Lebanese navy boats and one from the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, recused 232 migrants. Reports from the northern city of Tripoli said Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian men, women and children were on the boat that left northern Lebanon after midnight Friday.
Zelenskiy delivers New Year hope of Ukraine victory as Russia launches fresh strikes
Fresh blasts were heard in Kyiv and around Ukraine in the first hours of 2023, minutes after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered a New Year address in which he wished for one thing: victory. Kyiv’s city military administration said 23 Russian-launched “air objects” had been destroyed, while mayor Vitali Klitschko said...
KEYT
Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children were circulated online. They also underscored the strained relations between the two South Asian neighbors. Police and local government officials said on Thursday the detainees will be deported to Afghanistan after serving their sentences or when the paperwork for their release is completed by their attorneys. Pakistan’s National Commission on Human Rights says at least 139 Afghan women and 165 children are among those held at a high-security jail in Karachi.
KEYT
UN halts some aid programs in Afghanistan after Taliban’s ban on female NGO workers
The United Nations announced Wednesday it has suspended some of its “time-critical” programs in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban’s ban on female NGO workers. In a joint statement released by UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and other humanitarian groups, it warned that further activities will likely need to be paused as it cannot deliver “principled” humanitarian assistance without female aid workers.
KEYT
Troops join search for missing in northern Japan landslide
TOKYO (AP) — A landslide has destroyed about a dozen homes in northern Japan, leaving at least two people missing, and troops are on their way to help in the rescue. A man and a woman were rescued from homes that were buried in dirt that had tumbled down a nearby mountain in Tsuruoka city in Yamagata Prefecture in northwestern Japan on Saturday. But more residents were feared still caught beneath the rubble. A rescue operation involving firefighters and police officers began after a call came in asking for help shortly after midnight, according to police. The prefecture has also asked for help from the Defense Ministry.
KEYT
Bolivia judge orders pre-trial detention for opposition head
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A judge in Bolivia has sentenced opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pretrial detention on terrorism charges. After a virtual hearing that lasted more than seven hours, Judge Sergio Pacheco ordered Camacho to be remanded in custody early Friday. The judge agreed with prosecutors that the governor of the Santa Cruz region is a flight risk and could obstruct an ongoing investigation. Camacho was transferred to a high-security prison near La Paz. His lawyers vowed to appeal. The governor’s detention is bound to increase unrest. By the time the judge issued his ruling, a 24-hour strike called for by Camacho’s allies in Santa Cruz had already started.
KEYT
Vatican: Benedict in stable condition, participated in Mass
ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is in stable condition and was able to participate in Mass in his room amid a deterioration in his health. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Friday that Benedict was able to rest well Thursday night. Bruno added that Benedict “also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room” on Thursday afternoon and that his condition is “stationary.” Pope Francis revealed on Wednesday that his 95-year-old predecessor was “very ill” and that he went to see him in his home in the Vatican Gardens. Benedict in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to resign. He chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican.
KEYT
5 killed at construction site in western Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — An official in Turkey says five people have been killed at a construction site on Friday. Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred on Friday during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured. Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said a new hotel was being built at the site. Footage showed a crane dangling from the upper floors of a building.
