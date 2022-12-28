ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Northbound I-29 closed north of Platte City due to crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation stated Wednesday morning that a portion of Interstate 29 has been shut down. MODOT officials said northbound I-29 at mile marker 21.4, just north of Platte City, was closed due to a two-vehicle crash with injury. There is no timetable...
PLATTE CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Rear end collision with semi-truck fatal for driver

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. - An accident Wednesday morning proves fatal for a Kansas City woman when she struck the rear of a semi-truck. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m., in the northbound lane of Interstate 29. Jill Buxton, 41, was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene after striking Nathaniel Hill, 82, of Bolivar, Tennessee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Serious single vehicle accident in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO. - A single vehicle accident occurred in Johnson County Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred as Knob Noster resident, Cynthia Biggs, 35, crossed the center line of Route E, left, the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Biggs was taken to Kansas University by Life Flight for treatment of serious injuries.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Dogs rescued from Cass County property now in St. Louis shelter

CASS COUNTY, Mo. - 29 dogs rescued last week from a Cass County property are now in a Humane Society of Missouri St. Louis animal shelter. The dogs were initially rescued by Harrisonville and Raymore Animal Control Officers, acting on a warrant from Cass County Sherriff during last week’s extreme winter weather after numerous complaints and pressure from animal rights groups.
CASS COUNTY, MO

