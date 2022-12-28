Read full article on original website
30-inch water main breaks in downtown Kansas City, MO; water service impacted
A water main break in the Crossroads Arts District just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is causing disruptions to travel.
KCTV 5
Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
Driver in critical condition after striking tree off Ward Parkway
A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Parkway south of Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
Water main break shuts down KCMO office complex
A 10-inch water main break sent water cascading down stairs and into the street, shutting down a Kansas City, Missouri, office complex.
KCTV 5
Northbound I-29 closed north of Platte City due to crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation stated Wednesday morning that a portion of Interstate 29 has been shut down. MODOT officials said northbound I-29 at mile marker 21.4, just north of Platte City, was closed due to a two-vehicle crash with injury. There is no timetable...
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
KMZU
Rear end collision with semi-truck fatal for driver
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. - An accident Wednesday morning proves fatal for a Kansas City woman when she struck the rear of a semi-truck. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m., in the northbound lane of Interstate 29. Jill Buxton, 41, was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene after striking Nathaniel Hill, 82, of Bolivar, Tennessee.
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
Man in custody following deadly shooting near E. 17th Street, Winchester Avenue
The shooting was reported just before 8:20 p.m. near E. 17th Street and Walnut Avenue.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
KMZU
Serious single vehicle accident in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO. - A single vehicle accident occurred in Johnson County Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred as Knob Noster resident, Cynthia Biggs, 35, crossed the center line of Route E, left, the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Biggs was taken to Kansas University by Life Flight for treatment of serious injuries.
Kansas City, Kansas, police involved in shooting Friday morning
Kansas City, Kansas, police were involved in a shooting just after 8 a.m. Friday. No officers were injured.
Cass County Jail escapee arrested in KCMO Friday
One of two fugitives who escaped the Cass County Jail earlier this month was taken into custody Friday.
WIBW
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle, head-on crash late Wednesday morning sent several people to the hospital and shut down a major street in south Topeka. None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening, authorities said at the scene. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the...
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
One man was found shot to death Friday night in east KCMO, marking the city's 169th homicide of the year.
KCTV 5
Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died following an officer shooting Friday morning after initially driving away in a police car, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. KCKPD stated a police officer had responded to a disabled vehicle in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. When...
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
KMZU
Dogs rescued from Cass County property now in St. Louis shelter
CASS COUNTY, Mo. - 29 dogs rescued last week from a Cass County property are now in a Humane Society of Missouri St. Louis animal shelter. The dogs were initially rescued by Harrisonville and Raymore Animal Control Officers, acting on a warrant from Cass County Sherriff during last week’s extreme winter weather after numerous complaints and pressure from animal rights groups.
