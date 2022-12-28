ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
alxnow.com

Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia

⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition

It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

New study shows hunger rising in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5ny.com

Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
VIRGINIA STATE
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA

Helping Local Honey Bees | ECO 9

There are things we can all do NOW to be more pollinator friendly. Meteorologist Makayla Lucero spoke with beekeepers from Virginia and Maryland to learn more.
MARYLAND STATE
tripsavvy.com

7 Best Beaches in Virginia

Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia

The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

You can create your own edible landscape

AFTON, Va. (WHSV) - Have you ever wanted to have your own edible landscape?. Well now you can create your own own yard-to-table edible landscapes by using these tips from Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Alyssa Ford Morel. For smaller spaces like patios, she recommends edibles suitable for containers—arugula, cherry...
VIRGINIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Traditional foods to eat on New Year's Day in Virginia

Many people believe that certain foods eaten on the first day of the new year will bring good luck throughout the rest of the year. They also believe that certain foods eaten could also bring about bad luck. These beliefs are traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation, especially in the South and throughout the state of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin announces grants supporting local food systems

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program will give its largest award ever. The governor’s team says ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy