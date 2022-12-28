Read full article on original website
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
Jamestown willow oaks likely descendants of ancient 17th-century trees living during colonization, Virginia study finds
The study done on historic tree material found it is likely the willow oaks located on the island of Jamestown today are descendants of the same ancient trees that stood when the English colonists settled on the marshy land in 1607.
Hundreds protest over White's Ferry closure
Without White's Ferry - you have to go all the way around the Potomac. That adds an extra 43 minutes of driving between Maryland and Virginia.
New study shows hunger rising in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears calls for investigation into national merit award scandal
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate one of the state's top high schools for not informing students that they had qualified for a national award until after important deadlines, a failure critics are attributing to the school leaders' ideology. "This...
Virginia needs more workers. Incorporating immigrants into workforce programs and recognizing foreign credentials could help.
Third of a three-part series. Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have a laser-like focus on getting more people into the state’s workforce and getting them trained for the jobs that are now begging for workers. Many of his education policies are designed with this in mind. Lab schools? The...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Hunt of a lifetime: Elk population thrives in Southwest Virginia to allow lottery hunt
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Six hunters in Southwest Virginia were given the chance to claim a prize few can boast in the Commonwealth – a mature bull elk. In October, the hunters participated in the first elk hunt in the Elk Management Zone (EMZ) located in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties.
Helping Local Honey Bees | ECO 9
There are things we can all do NOW to be more pollinator friendly. Meteorologist Makayla Lucero spoke with beekeepers from Virginia and Maryland to learn more.
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia
The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
New study: Food hardship in Virginia up among working people, children and seniors
The number of people without enough food over one seven-day period spiked by 54 percent in Virginia, and 30 percent nationwide between October of 2021 and October of 2022, according to a report by the nonprofit group Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data. Over that year,...
You can create your own edible landscape
AFTON, Va. (WHSV) - Have you ever wanted to have your own edible landscape?. Well now you can create your own own yard-to-table edible landscapes by using these tips from Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Alyssa Ford Morel. For smaller spaces like patios, she recommends edibles suitable for containers—arugula, cherry...
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
Traditional foods to eat on New Year's Day in Virginia
Many people believe that certain foods eaten on the first day of the new year will bring good luck throughout the rest of the year. They also believe that certain foods eaten could also bring about bad luck. These beliefs are traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation, especially in the South and throughout the state of Virginia.
Youngkin announces grants supporting local food systems
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program will give its largest award ever. The governor’s team says ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development...
