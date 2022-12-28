Read full article on original website
Elegant New Years Card with Velvet Cardstock
I love the blue and black color combination on this Elegant New Years Card from Anne Fiene! This design has lots of sparkle and texture from foiling, dry embossing, velvet paper, shiny gems and sparkly trim. She’s sharing how she made her card over on her blog. -Heather. Visit...
Pirouette – Free Quilt Pattern
Add a splash of whimsy with this free download pattern from Windham Fabrics featuring Harpersfield by Whistler Studios. Fabric C (dk. blue floral) – 3 yds. (includes binding) Fabric D (small blue floral) – 3/8 yd. Fabric E (mini yellow floral) – 3/8 yd. Fabric F (dk....
FREE Snowman Faces Download
These happy little snowmen are perfect for creating winter and snowy scrapbook layouts, greeting cards or planner pages. There are 7 different FREE faces to download which come in SVG, JPG, PNG and PDF for mats. -Heather. Looking for more downloads? Check out Design bundle.
Storytime Snowman Craft Activity
This is a cool idea that combines telling a story with creating a craft project. Teaching Ideas has the story and steps for making a snowman on a large sheet of paper where kids draw, cut and create their snowmen as the story goes on. The blog post contains the...
13 Then and Now Boy Layouts
A really fun idea to scrap for your kids is a Then and Now layout, with photos of when they were little to photos of them today. The design team over at Scrap the Boys have created 13 different layout with this theme to get you inspired. If masculine designs are challenging for you this collection is full of ideas!
Easy Fabric Gift Card Holder Sewing Tutorial
You can make these easy gift card holders from your scrap bin! You Make It Simple shows how you can sew these simple fabric gift card envelopes. They’re quick to sew and a great way to use up those fabric scraps. A plastic snap makes an easy closure. Go to You Make It Simple for the tutorial.
Photos with Santa Mixed Media Layout
Did you get some cute shots of your kids with Santa this year? Rebecca created this fun photos with Santa layout using mixed media techniques. For her background she sponged and splattered ink, adding stamped words and stenciled patterns over top. A title and some stickers and die cut embellishments clustered around finished off her fun design.
Happy New Year Cats Card
These kitty cats are counting down to the New Year with a big bash! Marine used products from Lawn fawn to create this amazing card. I love the black, grey and gold color combination, with touches of foiling and glitter cardstock to add shimmer and shine. Visit the Blue Marine...
Ice Skating Cross Stitch Pattern
This sweet little ice skater is the perfect thing to stitch for the skater in your life or just as a reminder that there are plenty of fun things to do even when it’s cold outside. The pattern fits in a 3-inch frame and is 29 by 37 stitches....
Video Tutorial – A graceful bouquet of white daisies
A graceful bouquet of white daisies | White work | Dimensional Embroidery. In this video you will learn how to embroider an elegant bouquet of white daisies pattern – — Elisa Hirsch Maia invented Brazilian three-dimensional needlework in the 1960s. She was dissatisfied with the drab cotton floss she was using to embroider her family’s clothing and linen, so she experimented with dyeing her own floss, using rayon threads, and developing her own patterns.
Easy Chevron Hat Knitting Pattern
Looking for an easy but special project to knit with a single skein of yarn?. The Tombreck Hat from Ysolda uses about a skein of worsted weight yarn. It has a simple textured chevron pattern (which is shown in chart form as well as being written out in the pattern if you’d rather). It’s meant to be a little slouchy but works for both men and women.
