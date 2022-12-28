ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Stearns County Extension Offices Moves Locations

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota Extension Office in Stearns County has moved. Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the Extension Office has moved out of the Midtown Mall in St. Cloud and relocated inside the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. Having the Extension Office in the...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
New Coffee Roastery Opens in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - A Sartell man has turned his loved for good coffee into a small business. Josh Kaeter began roasting coffee in 2020 and giving the final product to family and friends as gifts. He decided to refine his business model and opened his own roastery, Eminent Coffee Roasters, earlier this year.
SARTELL, MN
Sartell’s Mayor Expects Changes to Old Mill Site in 2023

The old paper mill site in Sartell has been empty for many years. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum expects the city to close on the purchase of the property in January of 2023 and the city council will start discussions on plans for the property shortly thereafter. He says a portion of the property will remain park land but a large part of it will be on the market early in 2023 for commercial and/or housing. Fitzthum envisions the possibility of the lower level of these buildings to be retail with the upper level as housing.
SARTELL, MN
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
WAITE PARK, MN
Singer/Songwriter Aaron Clafton Compares Sauk Rapids to Nashville

If you were listening to the Traut Companies 5 o'Clock Road Block Tuesday afternoon you might have heard a special guest. Country singer/songwriter Aaron Clafton joined me in the 98.1 studio this week while he was home for the holidays from Nashville. Aaron is from Sauk Rapids, and for the past six years now, he has been living in Nashville working on music.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend

It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
SARTELL, MN
Paynesville Man Hurt in Crash in Otter Tail County

PERHAM (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was hurt in a crash in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Lee Schleper of Paynesville was traveling west on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County when his vehicle collided with a vehicle going north on a county road. Schleper was...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
Alexandria Man Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near Melrose

MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was hurt in a crash near Melrose. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose. Troopers say 75-year-old Arthur Hortenbach's vehicle went off the road and struck the cable median barrier. He...
MELROSE, MN
Foley FD Called to House Fire on Christmas Eve Day

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Foley Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday. At about 2:00 p.m. they were dispatched to a house fire in Lakin Township in Morrison County. Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Pierz and Milaca Fire Departments. They fought the fire in the extreme cold for nearly six hours.
FOLEY, MN
Hillman Man Taken to Hospital Following Crash Near Buckman

BUCKMAN (WJON News) - A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Tuesday. The crash happened at 8:00 a.m. near the intersection of 93rd Street and 220th Avenue, about five miles west of Buckman. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Gary Juetten was heading west...
BUCKMAN, MN
