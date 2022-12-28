Read full article on original website
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
Stearns County Extension Offices Moves Locations
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota Extension Office in Stearns County has moved. Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the Extension Office has moved out of the Midtown Mall in St. Cloud and relocated inside the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. Having the Extension Office in the...
New Coffee Roastery Opens in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) - A Sartell man has turned his loved for good coffee into a small business. Josh Kaeter began roasting coffee in 2020 and giving the final product to family and friends as gifts. He decided to refine his business model and opened his own roastery, Eminent Coffee Roasters, earlier this year.
Sartell’s Mayor Expects Changes to Old Mill Site in 2023
The old paper mill site in Sartell has been empty for many years. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum expects the city to close on the purchase of the property in January of 2023 and the city council will start discussions on plans for the property shortly thereafter. He says a portion of the property will remain park land but a large part of it will be on the market early in 2023 for commercial and/or housing. Fitzthum envisions the possibility of the lower level of these buildings to be retail with the upper level as housing.
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Singer/Songwriter Aaron Clafton Compares Sauk Rapids to Nashville
If you were listening to the Traut Companies 5 o'Clock Road Block Tuesday afternoon you might have heard a special guest. Country singer/songwriter Aaron Clafton joined me in the 98.1 studio this week while he was home for the holidays from Nashville. Aaron is from Sauk Rapids, and for the past six years now, he has been living in Nashville working on music.
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend
It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
Minnesota Woman Gets A New Kidney As Part Of A 6 Person Donation ‘Chain’
I had never heard of a kidney chain until now. This is an incredible story of giving that really shows what paying it forward means. A woman from Rogers, Minnesota named Mackenzie Meier is a 22-year-old dance instructor and a busy person in general. When she started having migraines for a couple of weeks, she recognized that something wasn't right.
Sartell Officials Expect Even More Commercial Development in 2023
SARTELL (WJON News) - After recording a record year in commercial growth and development, Sartell officials are expecting to surpass that in 2023. Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says they have several large properties for development that can attract a wide variety of businesses. Obviously the River Crossing area, next to Highway...
The Band ‘Switch’ Playing Last Show this Weekend
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The band Switch will be playing their last show this weekend. The original members started the band back in 1981 with most of the current members playing in the band for the past 20 to 25 years. Bass Player/singer Ted Chopp, lead guitarist/singer Jeff Brewer,...
Family Owned Local Cafe Closing After 17 Years in Business
Anytime I see something like this it makes me sad. Especially when it's a small, family owned local business. There is a sign posted in the Granite Edge Cafe in Rockville stating that after 17 years... almost two decades in business, they will be closing after December 31st. A recent...
Paynesville Man Hurt in Crash in Otter Tail County
PERHAM (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was hurt in a crash in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Lee Schleper of Paynesville was traveling west on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County when his vehicle collided with a vehicle going north on a county road. Schleper was...
Distraught Morrison County Family Puts Up $1000 Reward For Beloved Stolen Horse
Katie & Neil Gerads are heartbroken, and so am I after reading this story. They are from Morrison county and they are asking for your help in finding there precious Belgian Draft Horse that was stolen from their property back on December 7th. THE INCIDENT. Neil believes that someone took...
Alexandria Man Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was hurt in a crash near Melrose. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose. Troopers say 75-year-old Arthur Hortenbach's vehicle went off the road and struck the cable median barrier. He...
Foley FD Called to House Fire on Christmas Eve Day
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Foley Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday. At about 2:00 p.m. they were dispatched to a house fire in Lakin Township in Morrison County. Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Pierz and Milaca Fire Departments. They fought the fire in the extreme cold for nearly six hours.
Foley Police Department Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Woman
The Foley Police Department along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Foley woman Amber Sieling. According to a post by Tri-County Crime Stoppers: Amber was last seen on Tues, Dec 27, 2022 after leaving a residence in Foley. She frequents Kwik Trips and Casey's stores in the St Cloud area.
Hillman Man Taken to Hospital Following Crash Near Buckman
BUCKMAN (WJON News) - A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Tuesday. The crash happened at 8:00 a.m. near the intersection of 93rd Street and 220th Avenue, about five miles west of Buckman. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Gary Juetten was heading west...
