KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
fox9.com
Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota
KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.
Rochester Woman Killed in St. Paul Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Friday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was traveling south on I-35 E when she made a sudden lane change, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a median wall at the interchange with I-94. The fatal crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
KEYC
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
KIMT
Drive sober or get pulled over on NYE
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's new year's weekend and with that can come danger. Each year, poor choices get made, creating a horrible start to the new year, when people choose to not drive sober. In the last five years, there were 620 drunk driving-related deaths in Minnesota alone. Driving under...
KIMT
Rochester man facing murder charge over body discovered Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a murder charge for the body of a woman found in a ditch in Olmsted County. Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39 from Rochester, has been booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of Murder in the 2nd degree. The body of...
KAAL-TV
OCSO identify woman found dead in ditch on Monday; suspect named, charged
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday released the identity of a woman found deceased in a ditch in Cascade Township on Monday night. The body of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of the Eyota and Rochester area was discovered after a resident’s dog located her body in a ditch about 20 to 25 feet off of West River Road near River Bluff Lane NW.
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
KIMT
Rochester man accused of thefts and knife threats pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of thefts and threatening people with a knife is pleading guilty. Damien Dean Rose, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in October and charged with four counts of felony terroristic threats, third-degree burglary, and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Investigators say Rose stole sunglasses from the Apollo Superette in Rochester, rode away on a bicycle, then stole a backpack from a juvenile in the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE. That all happened on September 19.
KIMT
Early morning Friday fire results in $30,000 damages
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 233 County Rd. 16 SE at 2:09 Friday morning. When RFD arrived on the scene, they said found a large abandoned house that was fully engulfed and proceeded to conduct a defensive fire attack. It took several hours to get the fire under control.
Suspect arrested after woman found dead in ditch north of Rochester
Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old Rochester man in connection with murder after a woman's body was found in a ditch Monday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation after someone walking their dog in Cascade Township discovered the body. The victim has since been identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Ann...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to Freeborn County drug crime
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested with meth and a stolen handgun is pleading not guilty. Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28 of Wells, is charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. Garcia was arrested September...
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
KIMT
Man robs Rochester gas station, gets away with $66
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning robbery at a Holiday gas station netted $66 for the suspect. Police said it happened at 1:30 a.m. at the Holiday on Assisi Dr. NW. The man, who is white and was in all black with a gray beard, showed the clerks a paper that said he had a gun and ordered them to empty the money in the register.
Convicted Burglar Arrested After Rochester Construction Site Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Chatfield man previously convicted of burglary was arrested in connection with a construction site burglary in Rochester. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to an apartment construction site in the 400 block of North Broadway after security cameras captured 39-year-old Joseph Borst on the premises around midnight on Friday. Police made contact with Borst after he allegedly attempted to flee officers on foot.
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced to probation for drug charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man will spend the next 5 years on probation for several drug possession charges. 31-year Aden Aden was first arrested back in June when he swallowed some pills that police suspect contained fentanyl to avoid charges. He was arrested again in July after...
