Joe Gallagher
3d ago
An actual biological woman actually won something? I'm shocked one of Biden's alphabet soup didn't win that too.
AP names its 2022 athletes of the year
The Associated Press Friday announced New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky as their athletes of the year for 2022. It's Judge's first time being picked for the honor, while it was Ledecky's second time being chosen. The AP cited Judge's 62 home runs this past season, an American League record, as the reason he was selected by a panel of 40 writers and editors from news outlets in the U.S. He broke a record that had stood for six decades. It also cited Ledecky's performance at the FINA World Championships, in which she set multiple world...
NBC Sports
The biggest questions in Olympic sports for 2023
Burning questions in Olympic sports for 2023, when athletes start qualifying for the 2024 Paris Games …. competed strictly in NCAA gymnastics since winning the Tokyo Olympic all-around, but she announced last month that this sophomore season will be her last for the Auburn Tigers. Lee plans to return to elite, Olympic-level gymnastics after this winter. She hasn’t announced her comeback meet, but she has plenty of time ahead of the most significant domestic competitions in August.
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea
North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base
It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
Fact Check: Did Zelensky's Wife Go on $40K Shopping Spree in Paris?
Social media users speculated about an outing that the first lady of Ukraine allegedly took during her visit to France earlier in December.
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Griner Are Focused On Living A Normal Life
Earlier this month, Russian officials finally released Griner to the U.S. in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. The post Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Griner Are Focused On Living A Normal Life appeared first on NewsOne.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Goodbye To "Eternal King" Pele
Referring to Pele's by his full name, Ronaldo wrote a powerful 96-word message in Portuguese.
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
Federer, Osaka and Serena Williams only tennis players among top 50 earning athletes
Forbes publishes its annual list of the top-earning athletes in the world and we have only three tennis players in the top 50. Only one of those three, Roger Federer, is ranked in the top ten. It's fascinating to notice that the highest-paid tennis player hasn't participated in a single official match the whole year, demonstrating how significant a player's brand is.
Pele was paid huge $120,000 just to tie his laces at 1970 World Cup due to furious Adidas-Puma row
THE LEGENDARY Pele was paid a whopping $120,000 to tie his laces at the 1970 World Cup amid a bitter row between Adidas and Puma. The world of football is in mourning after it was announced yesterday that the Pele had passed away aged 82 in his homeland. The icon,...
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. ____. “A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the...
Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970
Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
U.S., Greece, Italy, Britain, Swiss win at United Cup
SYDNEY – It wasn’t the way Frances Tiafoe would have preferred to clinch a match at the United Cup mixed teams tennis tournament. The United States defeated Czech Republic when Tiafoe’s opponent Tomas Machac retired due to a right ankle injury in the second set of their singles match.
Naomi Osaka Is The Highest Paid Female Athlete Of 2022
The tennis star earned a reported $51.1M this year. Clearly, Naomi Osaka is a boss on and off the court. The tennis star was recently named the highest-paid female athlete in the world according to Forbes, earning an impressive $51.1 million this year alone. She previously topped the outlet’s highest-paid...
