Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
Highlights From Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s 2022 Year End Progress Report
As we get ready to turn the page on 2022 and look ahead to 2023, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson took the time to update Northland residents on the accomplishments the city has made throughout the past year; at the same time, offering insight into what the priorities will be in the coming new year.
Superior jeweler makes big New Year’s donation
DULUTH, MN. -- Superior-based Nummi Jewelers donated $2,000 Friday to a local non-profit to help victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault ahead of the new year. The donation goes toward the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, or CASDA, an organization that advocates for victims and provides aid to people experiencing abuse.
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
Federal Funds To Rebuild 2018 Flood-Damaged Bridge South Of Superior
It's been a little bit of a wait. It's also been a long drive for many But it appears that the Nemadji River bridge that crosses County Highway W near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border will finally get rebuilt, following the damage that occured in June 2018. The bridge on County Highway...
Pilot Program Would Provide $30K In Landscape Funds For Six Superior Homes
A pilot program in Superior that would provide funding to six owner-occupied homes for landscaping passed its initial hurdle. The Superior Planning Commision gave the green light to the spending investment; next stop is the full City Council for a final vote. The $30,000 in funding would feed the "pilot...
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone. A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays. To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime...
Electric + Gas Rate Increases For Superior Utility Customers In 2023
Even as the cold start to our winter season in the Northland settles down, comes news that most Superior utility customers don't want to hear: Rates for electric and gas are going up as of January 1, 2023. Superior Water Light and Power disclosed the news that the Public Service Commision gave the nod to their projected rate increases on December 20.
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park
8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police now say the injuries weren’t from a stabbing, but rather a fight involving a knife. The department called the injuries “minor wounds/cuts.” A statement from a department spokesperson goes on to say, “no one was apprehended as this incident appears to be a disagreement between parties involved who were underage drinking. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
Fire causes $50k in damage to Superior home
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire did about $50,000 in damage to a home in Superior Wednesday morning. The two-story house is located on North 17th Street near Hammond Ave. in Superior. When fire crews arrived on scene around 11:15 a.m., there was a large amount of fire...
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic To Reopen At Duluth Cub Foods
A Twin Ports healthcare option that's been closed since the start of the pandemic is getting ready to reopen again. St. Luke's has announced their intention to reopen the QCare Express Clinic that's located within the Cub Foods store on Central Entrance in Duluth. The reopen date for the clinic...
Superior Man Picks Up 7th OWI
On Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 4:47 PM a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on Catlin Avenue in the city of Superior after observing the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. The Trooper observed signs of impairment and a subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety...
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
Teens Get Into Fight Involving Knife In Morgan Park After Underage Drinking
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say teens who were underage drinking got into a fight in Morgan Park on Thursday evening, and one was armed with a knife. It happened at 6:30 p.m. and involved a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl. The 17-year-old girl was...
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
Duluth man charged with toddler’s murder headed to trial Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man charged with a toddler’s murder is heading to trial next week. During a court hearing Thursday, Jordan Carter, 32, waived his jury trial and instead will undergo a court trial. That means, instead of a jury, a judge will listen...
Here’s Where Duluth Area Residents Can Recycle Christmas Trees
Another Chrismtas had come and gone and while everyone hopefully remains in the Christmas spirit for a long time to come, it will eventully be time to take down those real trees. The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is encouraging everyone to utilize their Treecycling program and recycle their fresh-cut...
