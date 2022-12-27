Read full article on original website
Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus residents reminisce about Eastland Mall following announcement of closure
What does the future hold for the decades-old mall in east Columbus? It could be another business or residential property, but no plans as of yet.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus, Ohio weather forecast | Dec. 30, 2022
Temperatures fall into the 40s overnight and showers start early on Friday with some pockets of heavy rain through the mid-morning. Low: 46.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'The Opportunity': Ohio State football releases Georgia hype video
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many thought the story was over. But that's not how it was written. There's a new chance to see a different ending. And based on this week's trailer, the Buckeyes understand that more than ever. As Kamryn Babb says: "We have an opportunity to tell our story the way we want to tell it."
WBNS 10TV Columbus
10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Georgia | Peach Bowl edition
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last game doesn't matter now. The Buckeyes are in the College Football Playoff and have a chance at a national championship. They've done it before, they can do it again. But before that happens, they have a biggest test in facing the defending, undefeated champions from Georgia.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
WATCH: Ryan Day and Kirby Smart discuss Peach Bowl matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The wait for the College Football Playoff is nearly over and we're just a day away from the matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes' Ryan Day was joined by the Bulldog's Kirby Smart Friday morning for a joint press conference to discuss Saturday night's game.
Comments / 0