The Commanders' offense experienced an identity shift when it switched from Carson Wentz to Taylor Heinicke earlier this year. With Wentz, the unit was more inclined to throw, as the former Colt and ex-Eagle eclipsed the 40-attempt mark in each of his first four outings with Washington. Overall, the squad went 2-4 in Wentz's opening stint, and while the aerially-focused style was far from the only reason for those struggles, it was nonetheless in place during them.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO