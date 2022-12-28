Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Commanders place LB Jon Bostic on IR
A pectoral injury will sideline Bostic, who has played in all 15 Washington games this season. It is unknown if Bostic suffered a significant pec injury, like he did last season. His previous such issue cost him 13 games in 2021. This further depletes a Washington linebacking corps that is...
Mark Davis reportedly drove Raiders' Derek Carr decision
The Raiders’ Derek Carr decision has become this week’s top NFL storyline, and it sets up an interesting trade market for a player who has been loosely involved in trade rumors for years. It may not have been Josh McDaniels‘ decision to move in this direction. At least, not right now.
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Deshaun Watson could save Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's job
While Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach started with 11 wins and a playoff appearance, things have gone downhill in the two years since. Many believe Stefanski could be unemployed when the 2022 season ends, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t one of them. Cabot, instead, made the case that Browns ownership may want to see what Stefanski can do over 17 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Yardbarker
'Browns Are No Slouch!' Commanders QB Carson Wentz Wary of Threat Cleveland Poses
Recently instilled Washington Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz is ready to pick up where he left off against the San Francisco 49ers this week as he faces the Cleveland Browns. After head coach Ron Rivera named Wentz the starter going forward, attention turns to the Browns for the former first-round...
FOX Sports
Carson Wentz, Commanders continue playoff chase vs. Browns
ASHBURN, Va.. (AP) — After getting into the thick of the playoff race, the Washington Commanders' three-game winless skid put them in what seems like a straightforward position. “If we win these two games, we’re in the playoffs,” starting left tackle Charles Leno said. “It’s as simple as that."...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Takes Significant Step Toward Return
It's looking more and more as if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make a full recovery from the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. Team coach Nick Sirianni explained that he wouldn't rule Hurts out of Week 17 because of how quickly he heals. And now, as ...
Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back
Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host an wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
BREAKING: Jammie Robinson leaving Florida State to declare for 2023 NFL Draft
This isn't the New Year's surprise that Seminole fans were hoping for.
Titans to start Joshua Dobbs vs. Cowboys
But Tennessee will make an interesting change at quarterback. Rather than give Malik Willis more reps in his rookie season, the Titans are preparing to start recent acquisition Joshua Dobbs, Justin Melo of The Draft Network tweets. Tennessee brought in Dobbs on Dec. 21 with Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle injury. Tannehill is not expected to return this season, though the starter has not shut it down just yet.
Indianapolis Colts place DE Yannick Ngakoue on IR
Per Zak Keefer of The Athletic (on Twitter), Ngakoue suffered a throat injury during Monday’s loss to the Chargers. The defensive lineman practiced this week, but after feeling some pain, he met with the team doctor. It was ultimately determined the player will have to undergo a “procedure.”
NBC Sports
Turner insists Wentz's presence won't change the offense much
The Commanders' offense experienced an identity shift when it switched from Carson Wentz to Taylor Heinicke earlier this year. With Wentz, the unit was more inclined to throw, as the former Colt and ex-Eagle eclipsed the 40-attempt mark in each of his first four outings with Washington. Overall, the squad went 2-4 in Wentz's opening stint, and while the aerially-focused style was far from the only reason for those struggles, it was nonetheless in place during them.
Broncos place OLB Randy Gregory on IR
After failing to generate much of a pass rush in 2021, the Broncos ventured out into free agency to bring in Gregory after his initial extension with the Cowboys fell through due to a disagreement over language about bonuses being affected by fines or suspensions in the contract. Instead, the...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? Watch: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett and other Browns discuss Carson Wentz and finishing strong
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss facing Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, defensive end Chase Young and finishing the season strong. The Commanders (7-7-1) have plenty to play for considering their playoff chances increase from 34% to about...
Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz suffers high ankle sprain
After Biadasz exited Thursday night’s game, tests revealed he suffered a high ankle sprain, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News tweets. While the former fourth-round pick will not be ready for Week 18, per ESPN.com’s Todd Archer (on Twitter), the team hopes this two-plus-week hiatus will provide enough time for a return in Round 1.
Bruce Arians discusses coaching future
Bruce Arians moved from the sideline to the front office this past offseason, with the 70-year-old now serving as the Buccaneers’ senior adviser to general manager Jason Licht. While Arians sounds appreciative of his current gig, he recently made it clear that he’d jump at the opportunity to return to coaching.
Pro Football Rumors
